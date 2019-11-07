GlobalData : JP Morgan tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league table in construction sector for Q1-Q3 2019

JP Morgan has topped the latest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) league table of the top 10 financial advisers in the construction sector based on deal value in the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

JP Morgan left behind its counterparts Morgan Stanley, Rothschild & Co and Citi to lead the table with 19 deals worth US$25.4bn.

According to GlobalData, which tracks all M&A, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world to compile league tables, Morgan Stanley occupied second position with 12 transactions worth US$25.3bn, followed by Rothschild & Co with 22 transactions worth US$14.5bn.

Ravi Tokala, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'M&A activities in the construction sector continue to trend downward in Q1-Q3 2019 and almost all the top advisers by value advised less than 15 deals, except Rothschild & Co and JP Morgan, which managed to work on 22 and 19 deals, respectively. The absence of mega deals and less than 35 deals crossing US$1bn value led to a major drop in overall deal value in the construction sector.'

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION: Please click here for enlarged chart

Global construction deals market in Q1-Q3 2019

The construction sector saw a decline in the value of deals in Q1-Q3 2019 when compared with Q1-Q3 2018. The overall deal value plunged by 54.63% from US$ 324.87bn in Q1-Q3 2018 to US$147.38bn in Q1-Q3 2019. However, deal volume increased by 7.94% from 1,876 to 2,025.

JP Morgan took the second top spot in GlobalData's recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers.

Allen & Gledhill leads top 10 M&A legal advisers list

Singapore-based Allen & Gledhill topped the list of top 10 legal advisers by value with four deals worth US$9.3bn. However, it did not figure in the global league table of top 20 M&A legal advisers. Clifford Chance, which took the second spot with 12 deals worth US$8.4bn in the sector table, was ranked 17th in the global league table. The fifth-ranked Sullivan & Cromwell and eighth-ranked Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer also figured in the global league table.