Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlobalData : JP Morgan tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league table in construction sector for Q1-Q3 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST
07 Nov 2019
JP Morgan tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league table in construction sector for Q1-Q3 2019 Posted in Business Fundamentals

JP Morgan has topped the latest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) league table of the top 10 financial advisers in the construction sector based on deal value in the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

JP Morgan left behind its counterparts Morgan Stanley, Rothschild & Co and Citi to lead the table with 19 deals worth US$25.4bn.

According to GlobalData, which tracks all M&A, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world to compile league tables, Morgan Stanley occupied second position with 12 transactions worth US$25.3bn, followed by Rothschild & Co with 22 transactions worth US$14.5bn.

Ravi Tokala, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'M&A activities in the construction sector continue to trend downward in Q1-Q3 2019 and almost all the top advisers by value advised less than 15 deals, except Rothschild & Co and JP Morgan, which managed to work on 22 and 19 deals, respectively. The absence of mega deals and less than 35 deals crossing US$1bn value led to a major drop in overall deal value in the construction sector.'

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION: Please click here for enlarged chart

Global construction deals market in Q1-Q3 2019

The construction sector saw a decline in the value of deals in Q1-Q3 2019 when compared with Q1-Q3 2018. The overall deal value plunged by 54.63% from US$ 324.87bn in Q1-Q3 2018 to US$147.38bn in Q1-Q3 2019. However, deal volume increased by 7.94% from 1,876 to 2,025.

JP Morgan took the second top spot in GlobalData's recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers.

Allen & Gledhill leads top 10 M&A legal advisers list

Singapore-based Allen & Gledhill topped the list of top 10 legal advisers by value with four deals worth US$9.3bn. However, it did not figure in the global league table of top 20 M&A legal advisers. Clifford Chance, which took the second spot with 12 deals worth US$8.4bn in the sector table, was ranked 17th in the global league table. The fifth-ranked Sullivan & Cromwell and eighth-ranked Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer also figured in the global league table.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
04:35aGLOBALDATA : Personalized medicines may improve identification of optimal treatm..
PU
04:35aGLOBALDATA : JP Morgan tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers le..
PU
11/06GLOBALDATA : Cloud computing market revenue to exceed US$250bn in APAC by 2023, ..
PU
11/06GLOBALDATA : Telcos launch commercial blockchain services to seize new revenue s..
PU
11/06GLOBALDATA : Saudi Aramco and ADNOC boosts global oil and gas contracts activity..
PU
11/06GLOBALDATA : EDF's acquisition of Pivot Power to strengthen its position in the ..
PU
11/06GLOBALDATA : Bangkok dominated Asia's tourism landscape followed by Singapore an..
PU
11/06GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs dominates GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial ad..
PU
11/05GLOBALDATA : Companies risk their market status if they fail to make the most of..
PU
11/05GLOBALDATA : Banking and payments sector leads disruptive tech partnership lands..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 93,8x
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,35x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 060,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -13,2%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC80.43%1 609
S&P GLOBAL INC.49.11%61 929
RELX14.23%45 932
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.47%33 369
WOLTERS KLUWER24.08%19 100
EQUIFAX INC.45.15%16 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group