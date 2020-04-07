Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Large number of TAVR procedures need to be delayed due to CAIC's new guidelines for TAVR practice, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:38pm EDT
07 Apr 2020
Large number of TAVR procedures need to be delayed due to CAIC's new guidelines for TAVR practice, says GlobalData Posted in Medical Devices

Following thenews that the Canadian Association of Interventional Cardiology (CAIC) released new guidelines for cardiology procedures;

Ashley Young, Medical Device Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on the current situation:

'The new guidelines for cardiology procedures come as no surprise, as more and more cardiology associations around the world issue recommendations for changes in practice in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The CAIC has developed responses for three potential scenarios: (1) minor restrictions, (2) major restrictions, and (3) complete inability to provide services.

'In the first scenario, the association recommends that only high-risk transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVR) are carried out if the expected length of hospital stay is short. In the second scenario, the association recommends only carrying out limited inpatient cases that would facilitate hospital discharge. Finally, in the third scenario, the association recommends a complete cessation of TAVR cases.

'The TAVR device market has grown significantly in recent years around the world due to device advancements and indication expansions, in addition to the growing popularity among both physicians and patients for the minimally-invasive alternative to surgical valve replacement. GlobalData estimates that the market value of TAVR devices in Canada in 2019 was just under $60m, growing at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

'All three scenario responses proposed by the CAIC will have a direct impact on the market value for TAVR devices in the near future, with the impact growing in magnitude with the progression of scenarios. Even the mildest first scenario involves delaying a large number of TAVR procedures this year, while the third scenario would result in no TAVR devices being used while that scenario is in place.

'GlobalData predicts that, while COVID-19 will have an impact on the Canadian TAVR device market in the near future, TAVR procedure numbers will bounce back and stabilize once the pandemic is over, as patients whose procedure was delayed eventually do receive a TAVR.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 21:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:38pGLOBALDATA : Large number of TAVR procedures need to be delayed due to CAIC's ne..
PU
04:38pGLOBALDATA : McColl's COVID-driven partnership with Deliveroo is an expedition o..
PU
12:03pGLOBALDATA : Top 20 global M&A legal advisers for coronavirus-hit Q1 2020, accor..
PU
11:53aGLOBALDATA : Top 20 global M&A financial advisers for coronavirus-hit Q1 2020, a..
PU
11:46aGLOBALDATA : sees blockchain use cases emerging from communication service provi..
AQ
11:43aGLOBALDATA : Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom leads GlobalData's top 20 global ..
PU
11:28aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs leads GlobalData's top 20 global M&A financial advise..
PU
04:08aGLOBALDATA : Coronavirus wreaks havoc on dividend payments, finds GlobalData
PU
04/06GLOBALDATA : H&M's recovery derailed by COVID-19, says GlobalData
PU
04/06GLOBALDATA : Time at home boosts interest in instruments and pets, says GlobalDa..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,90x
EV / Sales2021 6,45x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 060,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-17.83%1 564
S&P GLOBAL INC.-6.31%58 982
RELX PLC-8.50%41 517
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION0.97%33 485
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.09%18 753
EQUIFAX INC.-18.75%14 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group