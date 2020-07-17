Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Launch of new $600 videoconferencing device shows Zoom believes remote working is here to stay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:41pm EDT
17 Jul 2020
Launch of new $600 videoconferencing device shows Zoom believes remote working is here to stay Posted in Technology

Following Zoom's announcement of its new dedicated device for videoconferencing, David Bicknell, Principal Analyst, Thematic Research at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work and many people would like to make that change permanent. In a recent GlobalData survey, nearly a quarter of respondents said they did not want to return to the office after the COVID-19 crisis.

'Zoom's new all-in-one communications appliance is aimed specifically at those employees that struggle to set up the necessary equipment and will make it easier to take part in video meetings. However, the product's popularity may be held back by the price tag. At $600, it is more than double the price of similar consumer solutions including the Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal and Google Nest Hub Max.

'Another issue is whether employees will be happy to have more dedicated work communications equipment taking up space in their home. Studies have shown that remote employees work nearly one and a half more days a month than their office-based counterparts, resulting in more than three extra weeks of work a year. A dedicated videoconferencing device might be an unwelcome reminder for some that they're already working far too much.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 21:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:41pGLOBALDATA : Cadbury's smaller-size, same-price announcement won't fly with cons..
PU
05:41pGLOBALDATA : British Airways decision to retire 747 fleet is expected with incre..
PU
05:41pGLOBALDATA : Launch of new $600 videoconferencing device shows Zoom believes rem..
PU
01:36aGLOBALDATA : forecasts light vehicles sales in India to decline by 32.6% in 2020
PU
01:36aGLOBALDATA : China's skincare sector to reach US$42.7bn in 2024, forecasts Globa..
PU
01:36aGLOBALDATA : With world's most affordable COVID-19 test kit launch, India to foc..
PU
07/16GLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of crui..
PU
07/16GLOBALDATA : Malaysia's mobile services revenue to stagnate over next four years..
PU
07/16GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 pushes airlines to explore ways to encourage seamless trav..
AQ
07/16GLOBALDATA : Make-up market in Australia forecast to grow at 4.6% CAGR over next..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 108 M 2 113 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Last Close Price 14,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8 321%
Spread / Average Target 8 321%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 119
S&P GLOBAL INC.28.00%84 197
RELX PLC-5.59%43 650
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.00%34 752
WOLTERS KLUWER9.26%21 451
EQUIFAX INC.17.91%20 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group