GlobalData Plc    DATA

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
News 
News

GlobalData : Life insurance business in India to contract in 2020 due to COVID-19, says GlobalData

05/13/2020 | 05:25am EDT
13 May 2020
Life insurance business in India to contract in 2020 due to COVID-19, says GlobalData Posted in Insurance

The Indian life insurance industry is expected to contract in 2020, declining by 0.9% in 2020 as compared to 8.8% growth recorded in 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData has revised India's insurance forecast in the aftermath of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As per the latest data, India's life insurance market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

Pratyusha Mekala, Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Bancassurance and agency channels account for over 90% insurers' new business premiums in India. Due to the lockdown restrictions, sales through these channels have been severely impaired.'

The extended phase of lockdown and its related restrictions will have a negative impact on the new business premiums growth in 2020. Premium from new business accounts for 42% of the life insurance market. As a result of lockdown, life insurers reported decline of 32.6% in new business premium in April 2020 against the same period last year. State-owned market leader Life Insurance Corporation of India registered a decline of 32% in premium from new business while private life insurers have seen decline of 33.3% during the same period.

Mekala concludes: 'To offset the adverse impact of offline distribution channels, efforts are being made by insurance companies to accelerate online sales. For instance, Web aggregators such as Policybazaar have reported 20% growth in sales of life insurance products in March 2020. However, growth from online channels is unlikely to prevent contraction in the overall life insurance business.'

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 09:24:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,27%
P/E ratio 2020 74,4x
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,67x
EV / Sales2021 8,14x
Capitalization 1 581 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 340,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -10,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC3.88%1 947
S&P GLOBAL INC.10.12%72 080
RELX PLC-1.73%44 378
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION1.22%33 304
WOLTERS KLUWER1.91%19 071
EQUIFAX INC.3.82%17 658
