GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Malaysia's pay-TV services revenue to register sluggish growth over next five years, forecasts GlobalData

07/15/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
15 Jul 2020
Malaysia's pay-TV services revenue to register sluggish growth over next five years, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Technology

The total pay-TV services revenue in Malaysia is forecast to grow at a sluggish pace from US$1.07bn in 2019 to US$1.08bn in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of a marginal 0.2%, supported by a steady rise in the adoption of DTH and IPTV services, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's Malaysia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report reveals that the aggregate average revenue per user (ARPU) from pay-TV services will decline until 2021 and then show negligible growth over 2022-2024 as competition from OTT video services put pressure on pay-TV service providers to adopt competitive pricing. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 is expected to slow down growth in the pay-TV segment. However, the impact of the pandemic on the segment will be relatively mild.

Deepa Dhingra, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Direct-to-Home (DTH) will remain the leading pay-TV technology in Malaysia over 2019-2024, but its share of the total pay-TV service subscription will decline with growing adoption of Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services. Growth in IPTV subscriptions is majorly driven by the rising adoption of multi-play bundles with integrated IPTV access offered by operators.

'Astro Malaysia is expected to lead the pay-TV service market over 2019-2024, supported by its strong foothold in the DTH segment. The operator is driving its pay-TV subscription base by promoting a wide range of competitive DTH packages to meet specific customer demands. Through its broadband bundled plans, Astro also offers IPTV services for monthly tariff starting MYR98.95.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 21:35:01 UTC
EPS Revisions
