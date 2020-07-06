Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : National oil companies in Latin America impacted by lack of partnerships due to COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
06 Jul 2020
National oil companies in Latin America impacted by lack of partnerships due to COVID-19 pandemic Posted in Coronavirus

Latin America's oil and gas sector is facing unprecedented challenges caused by a combined collapse in commodity prices and crude oil demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most oil and gas companies in the region are state-owned therefore there are limited opportunities for these companies to establish successful partnerships with other operators. A sharing risk and investment with partnering operators could provide some relief to the cash-strapped national oil companies (NOCs) during the current crisis, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Svetlana Doh, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Participation from partnering investors is one of the leading factors in determining just how severe the negative impact of weak demand and low commodity prices can be on Latin American NOCs. A second criteria to consider is whether there are planned projects that could contribute to future production growth and whether this production helps stabilize or grow their total company output.

'For example, Pemex is in a particularly bad situation due to these reasons. The operator has very low participation from private investors - only 6% of 2019 production in fields in which Pemex has interest include other partners. Moreover, future production from pre-FID fields expected to come online in the next five to seven years represents only 8% of the current company's production. PDVSA and Petroecuador are in the same difficult circumstances as Pemex, since only 8% and 1% of additional production from planned and announced fields is expected for each of these companies, respectively.'

Petrobras, on the other hand, has quite high debt-to-equity ratio, but the fact that almost 30% of production is shared with other private investors and light crude oil reserves base is of excellent quality with huge upside potential (there are 22 planned and announced fields expected to come online in the next seven years), suggests that the company will be less impacted by the commodity price crisis.

Doh adds: 'Considering the oil and gas sector in the region, practically all Latin American countries have some degree of above-ground risks related to their political or institutional dynamics. What counters these risks is the financial discipline and investment strategies of the region's NOCs. By now it is clearer that companies such as Petrobras, Ecopetrol and YPF, which several years ago managed to become partially public, have practices and flexibility for dealing with the current drop of capex and production that other peers do not have.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:49pGLOBALDATA : National oil companies in Latin America impacted by lack of partner..
PU
09:59aGLOBALDATA : WiFi connectivity has been key ingredient for cable MVNOs during CO..
AQ
09:17aGLOBALDATA : Millennial influencers will be indispensable in travel sector recov..
AQ
07/05GLOBALDATA : Further cuts to MENA construction sector expected for 2020 as regio..
PU
07/04GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 20..
PU
07/04GLOBALDATA : Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer was top M&A legal adviser by deal va..
PU
07/04GLOBALDATA : ‘Super Saturday' is a pivotal turning point for pubs to build..
PU
07/03GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 worsens slowdown in Malaysia's construction industry with ..
PU
07/03GLOBALDATA : Travel & tourism sector witnesses 3.8% decline in deal activity dur..
AQ
07/02Pandemic hastens threat of closure for struggling oil refineries
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Last Close Price 14,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8 321%
Spread / Average Target 8 321%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 096
S&P GLOBAL INC.22.05%80 280
RELX PLC-2.99%44 356
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-1.12%33 548
EQUIFAX INC.22.68%20 866
WOLTERS KLUWER7.60%20 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group