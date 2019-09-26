GlobalData : North America to contribute 82% of global LNG liquefaction capacity additions by 2023

North America is expected to drive global liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity growth through planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 82% of the total growth, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's report, 'H2 2019 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Liquefaction Terminals - North American Companies Dominate Global Liquefaction Capacity Additions', reveals that North America is expected to have a new-build LNG liquefaction capacity of 175.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2023.

Planned projects with identifiable development plans account for most of the new-build capacity in the region with 51% or 89.2 mtpa, while early-stage announced projects account for the remaining capacity.

Dipayan Chakraborty, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'In North America, 21 planned and announced projects are expected to start operations by 2023. Of these, the Rio Grande terminal in Texas has the highest LNG liquefaction capacity by 2023 with 17.6 mtpa.'

The Former Soviet Union is the second-highest region in terms of global LNG liquefaction capacity growth adding a new-build capacity of 18.7 mtpa by 2023. The Arctic-2 and Baltic terminals are the largest upcoming projects in the region with new-build capacities of 6.6 mtpa and 6.5 mtpa, respectively, by 2023.

Charaborty concludes: 'Africa stands third globally with new-build LNG liquefaction capacity additions of 11.4 mtpa by 2023. The Coral Floating terminal in Mozambique is the largest upcoming liquefaction terminal in the region with a new-build capacity of 3.4 mtpa by 2023.'