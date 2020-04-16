Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : OPEC+ cuts and COVID-19 crisis reduce revenues from Russia's newest greenfield developments by US$20bn over three years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 03:51am EDT
16 Apr 2020
OPEC+ cuts and COVID-19 crisis reduce revenues from Russia's newest greenfield developments by US$20bn over three years Posted in Coronavirus

Following news that OPEC+ has agreed to cut production by 9.7 million per day, with Russia and Saudi Arabia assuming the biggest production reductions;

Anna Belova, Senior Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on the current events:

'As soon as the cut details were finalized, questions arose as to how Russia would be able to fulfil its obligation given the accelerated schedule. Most of the country's oil production comes from onshore fields from over 155,000 wells, where average productivity per well is just above 65 barrels per day (bd). New fields tend to have significantly higher productivities per well and advanced well controls, for example Suzunskoye wells produce above 2,000bd initially, and thus can be an instrument for a fast production cut to be reversed at later dates.

'Russia saw 60 new oil fields come online between 2016 and 2019, while the last two rounds of OPEC+ production cuts were in effect, between 2016 and 2019. These fields have a combined peak capacity approaching 900,000bd and are designed to still grow production post-2020. However, in light of the recent OPEC+ agreement and Russia's commitment to cut over 20% of its crude production, these fields might be good candidates for cuts, given the high productivity of the wells. This is despite the fact that all fields in this group have remaining break-even price below US$20 per barrel. Holding close to 6,000 million barrels in remaining reserves, these projects are still profitable under the current price conditions, but will likely see production cuts under the new OPEC+ agreement.

'Given the progressive nature of the Russian fiscal system, the government absorbed a large share of the downside from the oil price crash. This decreased the state revenue from 60 recent fields by more than US$3bn per year and close to US$9.5bn over 2020-2022. OPEC+ cuts will further decrease the fiscal take from these fields by another US$3.6bn. Operators assumed a smaller loss from the price crash than the state, but the losses still amount to over US$1.5bn in 2020 and add up to US$4.1bn over 2020-2022. Reducing production will father decrease projected cash lows, just as operators begin to see returns from investments. With all 60 fields following the OPEC+ reduction protocol for 2020-2022, the operators post-tax cash flow decreased by additional US$2.7 billion for a total loss in cash flow of US$6.8bn over three years.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 07:50:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
04:09aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come, says Gl..
AQ
04:01aGLOBALDATA : Air Arabia and Etihad risking the success of joint venture low-cost..
PU
04:01aGLOBALDATA : Exports of N95 and KN95 from China to ease burden on US manufacture..
PU
03:51aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come
PU
03:51aGLOBALDATA : OPEC+ cuts and COVID-19 crisis reduce revenues from Russia's newest..
PU
04/15GLOBALDATA : Global deal activity plummets during the week ended April 12
PU
04/15GLOBALDATA : Top ten global M&A legal advisers in North America for coronavirus-..
PU
04/15GLOBALDATA : Top ten global M&A financial advisers in North America for coronavi..
PU
04/15GLOBALDATA : China may buck trend of Covid-19 related delays in Asian oil & gas ..
PU
04/15GLOBALDATA : Asia-Pacific witnesses decline in deal activity during the week end..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 59,2x
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2021 6,48x
Capitalization 1 257 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 065,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-17.44%1 573
S&P GLOBAL INC.1.57%65 837
RELX PLC-6.90%41 623
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.15%35 263
WOLTERS KLUWER2.18%19 214
EQUIFAX INC.-7.37%15 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group