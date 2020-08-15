Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Oncology clinical trial disruptions now at a three-month low, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 05:53pm EDT
15 Aug 2020
Oncology clinical trial disruptions now at a three-month low, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

At present, 37.8% of oncology trials that were disrupted by COVID-19 have resumed, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. This marks the largest proportion of resumed trials since the disruptions began and the number of disrupted trials has fallen to its lowest figure in over three months.

Of oncology indications, solid tumor studies saw the highest number of disrupted clinical trials, accounting for 20.7% of disrupted studies. Solid tumor trials also accounted for the largest proportion of oncology studies that have resumed following disruption from COVID-19, at 18.8%.

Mohamed Abukar, MSc, GlobalData Clinical Trials Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Clinical research disruptions involving experimental cancer therapeutics raise severe challenges, as these trials can be highly time-sensitive and even small administrative delays can prove highly detrimental to patient populations.

'Despite a high number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, organizations conducting clinical trials are increasingly becoming able to overcome safety and enrollment challenges by adapting and putting the necessary practices into place to effectively conduct clinical trials. Modifications such as reducing hospital visits to minimize risks, especially when therapies that have immunosuppressive effects, will help keep trials open.

'The pandemic has also revealed the advantages of decentralization and telemedicine to support clinical studies. However, the use of telemedicine with regards to oncology may be hampered as these trials require increased vigilance and monitoring with precautionary measures such as stand-by intensive care unit (ICU) beds.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 15 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 21:52:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:53pGLOBALDATA : Oncology clinical trial disruptions now at a three-month low, says ..
PU
01:33aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 disrupted clinical trials with suspended enrollment more l..
PU
08/14GLOBALDATA : Thermo Fisher's failed Qiagen acquisition will not significantly af..
PU
08/14Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/14Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/14GLOBALDATA : Japanese consumers shifting from cash to electronic payments
AQ
08/14GLOBALDATA : Japanese consumers shift from cash preference to electronic payment..
AQ
08/14GLOBALDATA : Bakken shale registers drop in drilling activity amid substantial d..
PU
08/14GLOBALDATA : Sale of 2, 3-wheeler EVs sans batteries increase uptake and promote..
PU
08/14GLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 travel and tourism influencers in Q2 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 180 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,9x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 1 994 M 2 613 M 2 609 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 690,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -3,14%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC31.01%2 613
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.01%84 874
RELX PLC-9.63%43 592
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.27%37 330
WOLTERS KLUWER6.95%21 798
EQUIFAX INC.17.57%20 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group