GlobalData : Oncology clinical trial disruptions now at a three-month low, says GlobalData

At present, 37.8% of oncology trials that were disrupted by COVID-19 have resumed, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. This marks the largest proportion of resumed trials since the disruptions began and the number of disrupted trials has fallen to its lowest figure in over three months.

Of oncology indications, solid tumor studies saw the highest number of disrupted clinical trials, accounting for 20.7% of disrupted studies. Solid tumor trials also accounted for the largest proportion of oncology studies that have resumed following disruption from COVID-19, at 18.8%.

Mohamed Abukar, MSc, GlobalData Clinical Trials Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Clinical research disruptions involving experimental cancer therapeutics raise severe challenges, as these trials can be highly time-sensitive and even small administrative delays can prove highly detrimental to patient populations.

'Despite a high number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, organizations conducting clinical trials are increasingly becoming able to overcome safety and enrollment challenges by adapting and putting the necessary practices into place to effectively conduct clinical trials. Modifications such as reducing hospital visits to minimize risks, especially when therapies that have immunosuppressive effects, will help keep trials open.

'The pandemic has also revealed the advantages of decentralization and telemedicine to support clinical studies. However, the use of telemedicine with regards to oncology may be hampered as these trials require increased vigilance and monitoring with precautionary measures such as stand-by intensive care unit (ICU) beds.'