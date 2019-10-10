Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : PepsiCo partners with HUEMN to foray into fashion industry in India, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:36am EDT
10 Oct 2019
PepsiCo partners with HUEMN to foray into fashion industry in India, says GlobalData Posted in Retail

Following the news that PepsiCo has forayed into the fashion industry in partnership with India-based ready-to-wear (RTW) apparel brand HUEMN at the Fashion Design Council of India's Lotus India Fashion Week SS20,

Shagun Sachdeva, Consumer Insights Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view:

'PepsiCo has often come with launches that reverberate with millennials and the rationale behind the current partnership is part of its strategy to diversify away from its core categories and increase its touch-points with younger generation. HUEMN may offer PepsiCo a relatively low-risk way to map out the growth roadmap without putting its core brands at risk.

'According to GlobalData, the clothing market in India has grown rapidly from US$32bn in 2009 to US$59bn in 2018. Though the market is fragmented with numerous brands jostling for space, players such as Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Wrangler, John Player and Raymond are leading the market.

'HUEMN can leverage PepsiCo's operational scale, global reach and ambition to enhance its own product line and bring ethical and sustainable fashion products.

'As consumers are embarking on the growing trend of using natural products, PepsiCo intends to engage with the new set of consumers with eco-friendly products such as denims made out of recycled plastic. The move is expected to generate interest in the brand among environment-conscious younger generation.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
03:36aGLOBALDATA : PepsiCo partners with HUEMN to foray into fashion industry in India..
PU
10/09GLOBALDATA : Renault-Nissan Alliance needs re-set, says GlobalData
PU
10/09GLOBALDATA : Hays Travel acquiring Thomas Cook stores is a gamble that could pay..
PU
10/09GLOBALDATA : Government focuses on road and rail projects as construction indust..
PU
10/09GLOBALDATA : Myntra ties up with local tailors as delivery agents to curb return..
PU
10/09GLOBALDATA : China to lead global purified terephthalic acid capacity additions ..
PU
10/09GLOBALDATA : presents top 20 global innovative pharma companies by market capita..
PU
10/07GLOBALDATA : Unilever's promise to slash plastic use will appeal to 55% of mille..
PU
10/07GLOBALDATA : Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are manufacturing powerhouses for US A..
PU
10/04ARYZTA : disposal welcomed but stock markets show more progress needed, says Glo..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 73,5x
P/E ratio 2020 46,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 979 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC41.28%1 196
S&P GLOBAL INC.42.31%59 568
RELX16.73%44 318
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.16%33 008
WOLTERS KLUWER26.44%18 838
EQUIFAX INC.49.81%16 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group