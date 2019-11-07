GlobalData : Personalized medicines may improve identification of optimal treatment but access to these treatments may be difficult, says GlobalData

Log in
0
11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST
07 Nov 2019
Personalized medicines may improve identification of optimal treatment but access to these treatments may be difficult, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

'Personalized medicine' and 'precision medicine' are both defined as using a patient's genomic and phenotypic data to find targeted therapies. These therapies use a proactive approach, increase patient stratification and targeting, and aim to improve outcomes for healthcare players, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest thematic report, 'The State of Personalized/Precision Medicine', suggests that the key benefit of personalized and precision medicines is improved selection of an optimal treatment path, benefitting both patients and payers, as potentially ineffective medicines will be less likely to see use in specific patient pools.

Michael Breen, PhD, Associate Director at GlobalData, comments: 'When a disease has different patient segments, it's possible that not all will respond to a particular medicine the same way, if at all. By identifying patient subgroups through biomarker analysis, personalized medicine will help identify which groups may benefit from a given treatment. This helps the patient get the most appropriate treatment more quickly, saving money for the payer since they are less likely to reimburse ineffective therapeutics.'

The majority of attention for personalized medicine has been in oncology, but there is an unmet need for expansion to other indications.

Fern Barkalow, PhD, Senior Director at GlobalData reports: 'While Oncology has led the way in terms of precision medicine development, these therapies are positioned to fulfil unmet needs in other therapeutic areas.

'Approximately 90% of the top-marketed precision medicine therapies in 2018 were approved for oncology indications, and these can serve as a roadmap for development of precision medicine drugs in other therapeutic areas. The report highlights a variety of case studies in oncology that should be useful to many stakeholders pursuing this approach.'

Development costs associated with personalized therapies are expected to be higher than average, partially due to the highly specific nature of these agents, coupled with the need for a companion diagnostic. Accordingly, experts report that the greatest challenge with development and launch of these therapies relate to market access hurdles.

Breen concludes: 'Due to trials being inherently more complex and expensive to conduct for personalized medicines, these costs ultimately are passed down to the end user, resulting in these drugs being priced at a premium, and likely being more intensely scrutinized at the level of reimbursement.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 93,8x
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,35x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 060,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -13,2%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC80.43%1 609
S&P GLOBAL INC.49.11%61 929
RELX14.23%45 932
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.47%33 369
WOLTERS KLUWER24.08%19 100
EQUIFAX INC.45.15%16 368
