Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Record-breaking year for Pets at Home dampened by cautious COVID-19 outlook, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:19am EDT
21 May 2020
Record-breaking year for Pets at Home dampened by cautious COVID-19 outlook, says GlobalData Posted in Coronavirus

Following today's release of Pets at Home FY figures for 2019/20,

Hannah Richards, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, comments:

''With an outstanding performance in Q42019/20, Pets at Home delivered an exceptional full year trading, with total group revenue surpassing the billion pound mark, rising 10.2% to £1,058.8m. It achieved growth across the group's functions, ahead of expectations, with profit before tax growth of 11.0% to £99.5m, and l-f-l revenue growth in Q4 alone hit 15.9%. While Pets at Home achieved impressive store l-f-l revenue growth of 7.7%, and stores have remained open throughout COVID-19, naturally its online channel has seen a surge in demand from shoppers staying at home with omnichannel revenue growing 27.8% to £93.9m.

Despite its admirable full year performance, Pets at Home remain cautious on its outlook post COVID-19 and share price has fallen by 11% this morning. Priority throughout the pandemic has been cash preservation, with the reduction of senior management remuneration, and deferring spend where possible. Though short-term cash flow may be protected, Pets at Home will need to shift focus to maintain its current levels of profitability. It expects H12020/21 profits to fall short of last year, noting a rapid decline in sales from Q4FY19/20, alongside £5m increased operational costs due to COVID-19, and though online traffic remains elevated, it is not enough to offset sales lost from instore footfall.

Currently accounting for 10.0% of retail revenue, its ominchannel platform will continue to grow as consumers stay under lockdown measures, and will be hesitant about returning to stores post-pandemic. Though Pets at Home has a strong transactional platform, shoppers are less likely to buy big ticket items such as cages and aquariums, instead purchasing small pet accessories and food. Its high mix of food product has an overall dilutive effect on gross margin, and as a greater proportion of sales move online profit margins will continue to suffer.

Although Q1FY2020/21 has so far been dampened by the woes of coronavirus, Pets at Home's outlook remains more positive than other retailers with an unchanged pet population and a planned shift towards sales from pet care services to counteract declining retail sales and further set Pets at Home apart from its competitors. Pets at Home is also more resilient due to its location in retail parks, and despite a drastic reduction of footfall across shopping locations, retail parks will avoid as steep of a decline as high streets and enclosed shopping centres due to its wider open spaces, and frequent proximity to large supermarkets. With an average store size of 6,400sqft, Pets at Home stores will be able to implement potentially permanent social distancing measures with greater ease.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 10:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
06:45aGLOBALDATA : Sony's sentiments nosedive in Q1 2020 due to gaming and music strug..
PU
06:19aGLOBALDATA : Record-breaking year for Pets at Home dampened by cautious COVID-19..
PU
05:29aGLOBALDATA : Thailand life insurance industry to contract in 2020 due to COVID-1..
PU
05/20GLOBALDATA : Uber could jeopardise its long-term future with short-term cost cut..
PU
05/20GLOBALDATA : Big five European telco Q1 results demonstrate early crisis stage r..
PU
05/20GLOBALDATA : Rolls-Royce needs to adapt production to plane-makers demand
PU
05/20GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 most mentioned topic among CEO discussions on Twitter duri..
PU
05/19RELIANCE INSURANCE : COVID-19 offers Reliance an opportunity to become India's n..
AQ
05/19GLOBALDATA : New 10% import tariff applying to cars raises big questions for UK'..
PU
05/19GLOBALDATA : Topps must find a balance between price and design
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,22%
P/E ratio 2020 77,2x
P/E ratio 2021 58,2x
EV / Sales2020 8,99x
EV / Sales2021 8,44x
Capitalization 1 640 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBp
Last Close Price 1 390,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target -13,7%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC7.75%2 013
S&P GLOBAL INC.15.00%75 643
RELX PLC-0.63%44 731
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.13%33 881
WOLTERS KLUWER2.43%19 384
EQUIFAX INC.4.35%18 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group