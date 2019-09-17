Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData PLC    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : SCA rules to boost mobile payments in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:32am EDT
17 Sep 2019
SCA rules to boost mobile payments in the UK Posted in Banking

Following the news that the Strong Customer Authentication rules launched in the UK on Saturday 14th September, Samuel Murrant, Senior Payments Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view on the change:

'The new EU rules will undermine the convenience of contactless card transactions, potentially providing an opportunity for mobile wallets to take a more prominent place in the market.

'The UK is a nation of contactless card enthusiasts, with 68% of consumers surveyed by GlobalData in 2019 reporting that they use a contactless card to make payments at the point of sale. The use of contactless cards is primarily driven by their convenience compared to cash and other cards, and introducing a point of friction (PIN entry) for transactions on a regular basis will reduce the convenience of these cards. By comparison, mobile payment options will appear more convenient, since the user never needs to enter a PIN.

'This measure does address consumer concerns about the ease of fraud on contactless cards if stolen or lost, but in doing so it curtails their main strength - convenience. We may see the deployment of smart payment cards with in-built biometric fingerprint readers in response to the SCA regulations, but it seems more likely that consumers that strongly value convenience in payments will instead move to mobile wallets.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 09:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:37aGLOBALDATA : Nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines set to be fastest grow..
PU
05:32aGLOBALDATA : SCA rules to boost mobile payments in the UK
PU
05:32aGLOBALDATA : US to contribute 40% of global new-build small-scale LNG liquefacti..
PU
05:32aGLOBALDATA : Global hidradenitis suppurativa market set to reach $1.81bn by 2028
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Burgeoning oncology pipeline increases demand for containment manuf..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : 59% of millennials globally find autonomous delivery appealing
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Saudi oil outage may test US abilities as swing producer
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : 36% Indian consumers wish to buy tailored products and services, sa..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Fortress Investment Group to lead global small-scale LNG liquefacti..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : China Petrochemical likely to add 9% of new-build liquids storage g..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 73,5x
P/E ratio 2020 46,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 979 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC41.28%1 216
S&P GLOBAL INC46.82%61 592
RELX13.39%44 694
THOMSON REUTERS CORP34.79%33 581
WOLTERS KLUWER20.75%18 769
EQUIFAX INC.50.31%17 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group