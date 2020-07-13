GlobalData : Safran's new aircraft interior factory could be a good post-COVID-19 bet, says GlobalData

Following the news that Safran will open a new factory in Mexico's state of Chihuahua focusing on Boeing's aircraft interiors;

Nicolas Jouan, Aerospace and Defense Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view on the situation:

'As Boeing keeps seeing cancellations of B737 MAX orders, Safran's surprising decision to invest in a new Mexico-based factory focusing on Boeing's commercial aircraft interiors is a step forward in what could be the future of commercial aviation

'Aircraft interiors is an acute dilemma for plane makers as the normalization of social distancing measures, as illustrated by ICAO guidelines last month for instance, and will render traditional high-density cabins impracticable. However, Safran has been proactive with the unveiling of a new series of interspace equipment last month, allowing passengers to fly with improved isolation even in economy class. Such innovation could help the airline industry recover from the COVID-19 crisis by providing new cabin designs for narrow-body and reassuring passengers.

'By betting on a renewed aircraft interiors output, as the COVID-19 pandemic still rages, Safran is already positioning itself for a post-crisis rebound.'