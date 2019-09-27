Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData PLC    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Saudi Arabia must ensure benefits of change are inclusive with the opening of the tourism sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 12:53pm EDT
27 Sep 2019
Saudi Arabia must ensure benefits of change are inclusive with the opening of the tourism sector Posted in Consumer, Press Release

Following the news (Friday 27 September) that Saudi Arabia has introduced reforms to its visa regulations and dress-code restrictions for women to encourage foreign tourists;

Richard Thompson, Editorial Director at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view on Saudi Arabia's tourism market:

'The opening up of Saudi Arabia's tourism market to international visitors is a significant reform for the kingdom and is very important to the kingdom's Vision 2030 reform agenda led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

'Diversification of the Saudi economy away from oil is one of the core objectives of the Vision 2030 reforms and tourism is right at the front of the diversification agenda.

'Saudi Arabia is already the biggest tourist market in the region in terms of visitors. However, the vast majority of visitors are pilgrims visiting the holy sites at Mecca and Medina. Many other visitors are on business trips.

'Saudi Arabia is set to see a long-term surge in visitor numbers which will drive significant new non-oil revenues for the country and attract investment. Most important of all, it will create new jobs and career opportunities for young Saudis.

'The past 12 months have seen significant progress in Saudi Arabia's reform programme. However, real change always takes time to take hold in Saudi Arabia and many reforms that have been announced in the past have been bogged down by bureaucratic inertia or political resistance. This can create confusion and frustration for investors.

'To overcome this resistance, Saudi Arabia's reforms must continue to build internal capacity to ensure that institutional and bureaucratic barriers are removed. They must ensure that the benefits of the reforms reach everybody in the kingdom and are not felt only by the rich, urban elite.

'In particular, Riyadh must ensure that the Kingdom's rural youth population does not miss out on the benefits of the reform agenda.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 16:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
12:53pGLOBALDATA : Saudi Arabia must ensure benefits of change are inclusive with the ..
PU
06:23aGLOBALDATA : Biogen's new trial may score a win for late-onset SMA patients
PU
04:33aGLOBALDATA : Thai cuisine Butterfly pea resurging in APAC region, says GlobalDat..
PU
04:33aGLOBALDATA : US cable and fixed telecom bundle rates up to 45% higher than adver..
PU
04:33aGLOBALDATA : India's deep brain stimulators market to grow at CAGR of 9.4% throu..
PU
09/26GLOBALDATA : Waterless cleaning products could save consumers time and money in ..
PU
09/26GLOBALDATA : Potential first-in-class CMV therapeutic TAK-620 set to reach globa..
PU
09/26GLOBALDATA : North America to contribute 82% of global LNG liquefaction capacity..
PU
09/26GLOBALDATA : Mobile payment technology next big thing in retail, says GlobalData
PU
09/26GLOBALDATA : EU's top court ruling for Google exposes varied gaps in guaranteein..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 73,5x
P/E ratio 2020 46,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 979 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC41.28%1 210
S&P GLOBAL INC49.81%63 053
RELX19.12%46 047
THOMSON REUTERS CORP36.01%33 871
WOLTERS KLUWER27.10%19 328
EQUIFAX INC.53.77%17 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group