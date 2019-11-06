Log in
GlobalData : Saudi Aramco and ADNOC boosts global oil and gas contracts activity in Q3 2019

11/06/2019 | 05:50am EST
06 Nov 2019
Saudi Aramco and ADNOC boosts global oil and gas contracts activity in Q3 2019 Posted in Oil & Gas, Press Release

The global oil and gas industry has witnessed a substantial boost from contracts activity in the Middle East, which has resulted in a contract value of US$44.4bn in Q3 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The increase in contract value is primarily attributed to Saudi Aramco's 34 engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) related contracts (worth over US$18bn) for projects such as the Marjan and Berri field incremental development program in Saudi Arabia, alongside ADNOC's US$3.6bn contract for the supply of one million metric tons of casing and tubing to support exploration and production activity in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The reported contract value is comparable to the previous quarter, which recorded US$45.5bn in value - despite there being a slight decline in the number of contracts from 1,528 in Q2 2019 to 1,386 in Q3 2019.

The company's latest report, 'Q3 2019 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review', states that the upstream sector reported 1,035 contracts in Q3 2019, followed by midstream and downstream/petrochemical sector with 255 and 109 contracts, respectively, during the quarter.

North America recorded the most contracts with 489, representing 35% of the total in Q3 2019. This was followed closely by Europe with 471 contracts, accounting for 34% of the total.

Pritam Kad, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, commented: 'Saudi Aramco's commitment towards enhancing local presence is demonstrated in-line with its' In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) initiative, which is designed to drive domestic value creation. The recent 34 EPC-related contracts, worth over US$18bn, also support this initiative as most of the contract work will be undertaken by local companies/subsidiaries. On the similar note, ADNOC's US$3.6bn casing and tubing supply contract, awarded during Q3, has the potential to achieve an in-country value of over 50%, which is significant.'

Of the total contracts in Q3 2019, 61% were operation and maintenance (O&M) related contracts, followed by multiple-scope contracts such as construction, design and engineering, installation, O&M, and procurement, which accounted for 12%.

Notable contracts awarded by Saudi Aramco during Q3 2019, include multiple EPC-related contracts for the Marjan and Berri field Increment development program. Some of these key contracts were McDermott International and COOEC consortium's US$3.5bn contract for the EPC and installation (EPCI) of a gas-oil separation plant (GOSP); McDermott International's US$1.7bn EPCI contract for offshore gas facilities and pipelines; Saipem Onshore's E&C division's two EPCI services contracts combined (worth over US$3.5bn) for the development of the land facilities of the Abu Ali Crude expansion, oil and gas separation plant, and Khursaniyah Gas Plant (KGP) facilities; Tecnicas Reunidas' US$3.36bn EPCI contract for a gas-processing plant and recovery and fractionation facilities; and the L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) and EMAS AMC consortium's mega contract (worth over US$1bn) for an EPCI of oil facilities, tie-in platforms, production deck modules (wellhead decks), subsea pipelines and subsea cables, as well as the replacement of existing control gears at offshore platforms.

Information based on GlobalData's report:Q3 2019 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review - Saudi Aramco and ADNOC Lead Contract Awards Activity

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:49:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 93,8x
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,35x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 060,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -13,2%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC80.43%1 609
S&P GLOBAL INC.50.84%61 391
RELX13.18%45 512
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION34.72%33 310
WOLTERS KLUWER22.92%18 917
EQUIFAX INC.43.08%16 134
