Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlobalData : Share of high value deals increased while share of low value deals decreased in North America in Q4 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:18am EST
06 Feb 2020
Share of high value deals increased while share of low value deals decreased in North America in Q4 2019 Posted in Business Fundamentals, Press Release

The share of high value deals (investment >US$10m) as a percentage of the total venture capital (VC) deal volume and value increased, while the share of low value deals (investment

The share of high value deals as a percentage of the total deal volume and value increased from 22.1% and 83.1% in Q4 2018 to 27.8% and 86.2% in Q4 2019, respectively.

On the other hand, the share of low value deals as a percentage of the total deal volume and value decreased from 77.9% and 16.9% in Q4 2018 to 72.2% and 13.8% in Q4 2019, respectively. Within the low value deals, the highest number of deals were announced in the range of US$1-5m.

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION: Please click here for enlarged chart

North America witnessed a total of 2,046 deals (with disclosed deal value) worth US$29.1bn in Q4 2019, representing more than 52% and 45% of global VC volume and value, respectively. However, the total VC investment volume and value decreased by 18.5% and 2.7%, respectively, in Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018.

The number of US$100m+ deals also decreased from 48 in Q4 2018 to 38 in Q4 2019 in North America. On the other hand, the top 50 deals announced during the quarter accounted for more than 35% of total deal value in 2019.

Some of the notable deals announced during Q4 2019 included US$635m funding in Bright Health, US$500m raised by 1debit (Chime) and US$400m each received by Databricks and Convoy.

Ram Kumar Montharapu, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'On the back significant investors' traction, the US continues to dominate within North America.'

In Q4 2019, the US topped the region with 1,942 deals worth US$28.2bn followed by Canada with 104 deals worth US$885.71m.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:18aGLOBALDATA : Share of high value deals increased while share of low value deals ..
PU
04:43aGLOBALDATA : Faster recovery of UK construction growth in 2020 prevented by ling..
PU
04:08aGLOBALDATA : Seed and Series A funding rounds registered highest share of global..
PU
02/05GLOBALDATA : Low value deals dominated investment volume in Q4 2019, says Global..
AQ
02/05GLOBALDATA : The Netherlands' fixed broadband penetration of the population set ..
AQ
02/05GLOBALDATA : Several events in 2020 could threaten the socio-economic balance of..
PU
02/05GLOBALDATA : Russia counts on oil production growth even as it agrees to OPEC+ p..
PU
02/05GLOBALDATA : Low value deals dominated investment volume in Q4 2019
PU
02/05GLOBALDATA : Early stage funding rounds dominated VC investments volume in Europ..
PU
02/05GLOBALDATA : Emphasis on maintaining capital discipline driving M&A activity in ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 115x
P/E ratio 2020 71,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,92x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
Capitalization 1 528 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 295,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -7,34%
Spread / Average Target -7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.39%2 017
S&P GLOBAL INC.9.11%73 286
RELX9.11%51 280
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.58%40 198
WOLTERS KLUWER7.47%20 186
EQUIFAX INC.11.25%18 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group