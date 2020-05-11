Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Subsidising car loans will boost affordability in Indonesia's auto market, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 07:34am EDT
11 May 2020
Subsidising car loans will boost affordability in Indonesia's auto market, says GlobalData Posted in Automotive

Following the news that Indonesia plans to subsidise car loan as part of a debt relief program for businesses affected by COVID-19;

Animesh Kumar, Director of Automotive Consulting at GlobalData, a leading research and consulting company, offers his view:

'Automotive industry is amongst one of the deeply impacted industries by the COVID-19 outbreak in Indonesia. Both supply and demand slumped in March and April as the country declared emergency and practised large-scale social restrictions and limitations on economic activities. The auto industry witnessed partial and complete production halts, supply chain disruptions and decline in footfalls in automotive dealerships. As per GAIKINDO, January-March 2020 automotive wholesales to dealers declined by 6.9% compared to same period year-on-year and January-March 2020 retail sales declined by 15.6% to 219,361 units.

'Amidst gloomy demand for vehicles due to COVID-19, Indonesia has offered support to the industry through the announcement of subsidising interest on auto loans. The borrowers with auto loans under Rp500m (approximately US$33,500) will be eligible for the subsidy. The subsidy will be paid for the six months between April to September 2020 with subsidised interest rate of 6% for first three months and 3% for later.

'The subsidy on interest rates is expected to boost affordability and act as a catalyst for vehicle sales in Indonesia, where more than 70% of vehicles sold annually are either financed or leased. The announcement of subsidy before Eid-al-Fitr also leads to hopes for the positive volume movements in festive season. Though the incentives may help to revive domestic sales, exports are likely to continue to remain negatively impacted. Vehicle exports, which are equally important to the automotive economy may remain impacted in absence of supply-side incentives and due to existing uncertainties in the overseas demand caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

'With contribution of approximately 13% (2019) to national GDP, automotive wholesale, retail trade and the repairs business has been a key driver for Indonesia's economic growth. In the past, demand-side incentives and policy reforms have proved to be successful tools for reviving domestic automotive industry. For instance, in 2015, Indonesia revised vehicle down-payment requirement to purchase a vehicle from 30% to 25% for passenger vehicles and 20% for commercial vehicles and it resulted in vehicle sales rebound in 2016.

'While the industry participants expect sales to remain subdued till July 2020, it is possible that automotive industry sales will pick up as soon as the outbreak is over. In post-COVID period, due to the concerns regarding safety and hygiene, customers are likely to reduce the use of shared mobility - especially ridesharing - as well as public transportation. Customers are likely to opt for personal mobility and the sales of both new and used vehicles should pick up once the outbreak is over. Support from the government coupled with new customer outreach strategies such as 'digital sales' could help in quicker recovery. Hence, boosting consumer purchasing power is a step in the right direction and will drive sales growth.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 11:33:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
07:34aGLOBALDATA : Subsidising car loans will boost affordability in Indonesia's auto ..
PU
07:18aGLOBALDATA : Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is top M&A legal adviser in power sector..
PU
07:18aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs is top M&A financial adviser in UK for coronavirus-hi..
PU
05:14aGLOBALDATA : Barclays is top financial adviser in power sector by deal value in ..
PU
03:14aGLOBALDATA : Thailand's seasonings, dressings & sauces market to reach 305.3 mil..
PU
05/08GLOBALDATA : Investment in key themes is driving Activision Blizzard's revenue g..
PU
05/08GLOBALDATA : More than 50% of top 20 pharma companies saw slight decrease in MCa..
AQ
05/08GLOBALDATA : China to spearhead Asian refinery hydrocracking units' capacity gro..
PU
05/07GLOBALDATA : M&A activity in North America consistently declined during Q1 2020 ..
PU
05/07GLOBALDATA : JioMart and Whatsapp partnership to change the face of mom-and-pop ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,31%
P/E ratio 2020 72,2x
P/E ratio 2021 54,4x
EV / Sales2020 8,42x
EV / Sales2021 7,90x
Capitalization 1 534 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 300,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -7,69%
Spread / Average Target -7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.78%1 907
S&P GLOBAL INC.9.01%71 704
RELX PLC-2.44%44 486
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.31%33 825
WOLTERS KLUWER3.78%19 397
EQUIFAX INC.6.61%18 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group