GlobalData : Thomas Cook may continue to struggle as it faces fierce travel sales competition online with UK market value set to grow 8.4% by 2021

20 Sep 2019
Thomas Cook may continue to struggle as it faces fierce travel sales competition online with UK market value set to grow 8.4% by 2021
Posted in Consumer
, Press Release
Following today's news (Friday 20 September) that Thomas Cook confirms its banks have ordered it to find an additional £200m after the troubled tour operator shares plunge 20%;
Johanna Bonhill-Smith, Travel and Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on the firm's current crisis;
'Thomas Cook's current woes are compounded by accelerating consumer preferences to book holidays online with the UK online travel sales market value set to grow by 6.3% between 2019 and 2020 and 8.4% between 2020 and 2021 according to GlobalData forecasts.
''The age of the typical package holiday tour operator is changing as increasing numbers of holidaymakers use online sites to put together their holidays themselves. Millennial and independent travellers are also directing more of their holiday spend online where tour operators like Thomas Cook face fierce competition.''
Disclaimer
GlobalData plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 15:26:02 UTC