Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Top ten global M&A financial advisers in North America for coronavirus-hit Q1 2020 according to GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:38am EDT
15 Apr 2020
Top ten global M&A financial advisers in North America for coronavirus-hit Q1 2020 according to GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

GlobalData has revealed the latest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) league table of the top ten financial advisers in North America by value and volume for the coronavirus-hit Q1 2020, which witnessed decline in overall deal activity in the region.

Goldman Sachs leads by value and volume

Goldman Sachs has secured the top position in the latest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) league table of the top ten financial advisers in North America based on deal value and volume for the first quarter of 2020, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The American investment bank, with a total deal value of US$68.2bn on the strength of 39 deals, emerged as the clear winner by deal value and volume.

According to GlobalData, which tracks all M&A, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world to compile the league tables, JP Morgan, occupied the second position with transaction worth US$66.8bn, in value terms. In volume terms, Piper Sandler & Co ranked second with 32 deals.

Ravi Tokala, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The North America experiencing fewer megadeals (>US$10bn) and M&A activity targeting the region witnessing a down trend, leads to a significant decrease of 47.11% in total deals value in Q1 2020 over Q1 2019.

'Goldman Sachs emerged as the clear winner in value and volume terms in the region. However, in value terms, there was tough competition between Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan for the top spot, with the former taking lead by a mere ~$1.4bn. Despite advising 32 deals Piper Sandler & Co did not figure in the top 10 value table due to its involvement low volume transactions.'

Goldman Sachs, which topped the league table of M&A financial advisers North America also claimed top position in GlobalData's recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers by value.

North America deals market in Q1 2020

The deal volume in North America saw a decrease by 19.67% from 7,255 to 5,828 deals in the first quarter of 2020. Deal value also declined by 47.11% from US$477.7bn in the first quarter of 2019 to US$252.7bn in Q1 2020.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:37:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
03:38aGLOBALDATA : Top ten global M&A legal advisers in North America for coronavirus-..
PU
03:38aGLOBALDATA : Top ten global M&A financial advisers in North America for coronavi..
PU
02:43aGLOBALDATA : China may buck trend of Covid-19 related delays in Asian oil & gas ..
PU
02:22aGLOBALDATA : Asia-Pacific witnesses decline in deal activity during the week end..
PU
04/14GLOBALDATA : Share buyback freeze in markets rising due to COVID-19 impact
PU
04/14GLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 global M&A financial advisers in Europe for coronavi..
PU
04/14GLOBALDATA : Boeing resuming defense programs production shows company's priorit..
PU
04/14GLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 global M&A legal advisers in Europe for coronavirus-..
PU
04/14GLOBALDATA : US Air Force agreement granted respite to Boeing amid COVID-19 cris..
PU
04/14GLOBALDATA : Novo Nordisk's dominance in GLP-1RA market to continue with arrival..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,55%
P/E ratio 2020 61,1x
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,15x
EV / Sales2021 6,69x
Capitalization 1 298 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 100,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 9,09%
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-14.73%1 633
S&P GLOBAL INC.1.57%66 822
RELX PLC-6.90%42 979
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.92%35 726
WOLTERS KLUWER1.60%19 205
EQUIFAX INC.-7.37%15 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group