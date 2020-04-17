Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Total revises capex guidance in the wake of drop in oil prices, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:11am EDT
17 Apr 2020
Total revises capex guidance in the wake of drop in oil prices, says GlobalData Posted in Coronavirus

Total's refining and petrochemical operations have sizeable exposure to COVID-19 affected countries and may experience a fall in capacity utilization over the near term, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) Company Impact: Total SA', notes that around 40% of Total's refining capacity is concentrated in France, the US, Germany, and South Korea, which have seen large cases of the virus. In addition, over 70% of the company's petrochemical plant capacity is based in South Korea, the US, and France.

Ravindra Puranik, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Total has postponed the restart of the Grandpuits refinery in France, which was shut down earlier for scheduled maintenance, due to lack of demand. The company has also cut production at the Leuna refinery in Germany by around 25% due to low demand.'

In the midstream segment, Total has notable liquefied natual gas (LNG) regasification capacity in COVID-19 affected countries, such as the UK and the US, and hence may face a drop in utilization. However, the company's LNG liquefaction operations appear to be less vulnerable to the pandemic because the impact of the virus in Indonesia, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia and Australia is relatively low*.'

Puranik adds 'Total's upstream business appears to be relatively safe from the COVID-19 impact. The company has major exploration and production (E&P) projects in the Middle East, Norway and Nigeria. These regions have seen low-to-moderate impact from the coronavirus and the impact is likely to be primarily from supply chain disruption.'

* As of April 2020

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
04:36aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 to slow mining industry development project momentum in Q2..
PU
04:11aGLOBALDATA : Total revises capex guidance in the wake of drop in oil prices, say..
PU
12:51aGLOBALDATA : Slump in fuel demand and lack of storage capacity force Indian refi..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : Eagle Ford natural gas production benefiting from crude oil price c..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come, says Gl..
AQ
04/16GLOBALDATA : Air Arabia and Etihad risking the success of joint venture low-cost..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : Exports of N95 and KN95 from China to ease burden on US manufacture..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : OPEC+ cuts and COVID-19 crisis reduce revenues from Russia's newest..
PU
04/15GLOBALDATA : Global deal activity plummets during the week ended April 12
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 59,2x
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2021 6,48x
Capitalization 1 257 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 065,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-17.44%1 562
S&P GLOBAL INC.0.55%66 150
RELX PLC-6.11%42 813
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.62%34 999
WOLTERS KLUWER1.41%18 940
EQUIFAX INC.-12.93%14 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group