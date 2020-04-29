Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Turkish construction industry growth forecast revised down as COVID-19 worsens economic outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:18am EDT
29 Apr 2020
Turkish construction industry growth forecast revised down as COVID-19 worsens economic outlook Posted in Construction

There have been reports of disruption to several construction sites in Turkey, including the US$1.7bn Galataport development, where workers have been protesting following the death of a construction worker who contracted COVID-19. The contractors in charge of the project have agreed to shut down the site until 3rd May following the protests. Disruption in the Turkish construction sector, which accounts for 10% of GDP, comes at a precarious time as the economic outlook in the country worsens, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Moustafa Ali, Economist at GlobalData, comments: 'The depreciation of the lira, coupled with worsening economic conditions, is expected to severely weaken growth in the Turkish construction sector. If the lira remains weak, the government may delay some of its more ambitious infrastructure projects that had been expected to drive growth in the sector.'

The Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, has already ruled out requesting financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to ease the country's financing concerns. As a result, GlobalData has revised down its forecast for the Turkish construction sector, with a contraction of 2.8% expected in 2020. A further downgrade to the forecast is likely if the economic situation continues to deteriorate.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
03:18aGLOBALDATA : Turkish construction industry growth forecast revised down as COVID..
PU
04/28GLOBALDATA : Airbus to furlough staff as COVID-19 impacts aircrafts' production ..
AQ
04/28GLOBALDATA : Diageo's bond offering reflects forecasted 6.9% decline in UKs spir..
PU
04/28GLOBALDATA : Mining operations on hold due to COVID-19 lockdowns drops to 729, s..
PU
04/28GLOBALDATA : Effects of COVID-19 intensifying across industries, says GlobalData
AQ
04/28GLOBALDATA : McCarthy Tetrault is top M&A legal adviser in metals and mining sec..
PU
04/28GLOBALDATA : Kirkland & Ellis is top legal adviser in consumer sector in Q1 2020
PU
04/27GLOBALDATA : reveals top ten spirits influencers on Twitter in Q1 2020
PU
04/27GLOBALDATA : Global M&A activity started plummeting as Q1 2020 approached the en..
AQ
04/27GLOBALDATA : Financial pressures in automotive will boost M&A activity, says Glo..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,47%
P/E ratio 2020 64,4x
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,53x
EV / Sales2021 7,05x
Capitalization 1 369 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 160,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 3,45%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-10.08%1 703
S&P GLOBAL INC.6.64%71 277
RELX PLC-2.76%44 368
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.54%35 586
WOLTERS KLUWER3.75%19 385
EQUIFAX INC.-1.45%17 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group