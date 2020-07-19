Log in
GlobalData Plc

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : US hospitals alone purchase $94m PPE in H1 2020 – GlobalData considers latest N95 mask prototype developed by Boston researchers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020
US hospitals alone purchase $94m PPE in H1 2020 - GlobalData considers latest N95 mask prototype developed by Boston researchers Posted in Medical Devices

In the first half of 2020, hospitals in US alone have purchased $94m of PPE, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. Additionally, numerous countries around the world have passed laws making face masks mandatory in public places, increasing the demand even further. GlobalData expects the US PPE market to grow at an unprecedented rate due to an increased demand and shortage of supplies.

Following the news that a Boston-based hospital and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a new mask prototype, Kamilla Kan, Medical Device Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The adjustable nature of the recently announced iMASC system prototype will allow it to provide a better fit to the face and prevent the occurrence of marks and bruises after a prolonged use, which will be especially beneficial to healthcare workers that wear face masks during long shifts.

'Furthermore, it has been tested on different sterilization methods - such as autoclaving, soaking in bleach or isopropanol - which can be easily performed both at hospitals and in the home. After sterilization, the mask can be reused again, thus reducing the cost of personal protection equipment (PPE).

'However, even with a huge demand for PPE, it is hard to predict if the iMasc will be successful in the competitive market - since the new mask system is still in the process of development. Furthermore, the cost of production of the new mask system might be too expensive and the quality control might be too hard to maintain for a large-scale production.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 19 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 21:50:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 108 M 2 113 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 108
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.90%85 445
RELX PLC-4.96%43 706
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.36%35 110
WOLTERS KLUWER9.04%21 404
EQUIFAX INC.19.04%20 247
