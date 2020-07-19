GlobalData : US hospitals alone purchase $94m PPE in H1 2020 – GlobalData considers latest N95 mask prototype developed by Boston researchers

In the first half of 2020, hospitals in US alone have purchased $94m of PPE, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. Additionally, numerous countries around the world have passed laws making face masks mandatory in public places, increasing the demand even further. GlobalData expects the US PPE market to grow at an unprecedented rate due to an increased demand and shortage of supplies.

Following the news that a Boston-based hospital and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a new mask prototype, Kamilla Kan, Medical Device Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The adjustable nature of the recently announced iMASC system prototype will allow it to provide a better fit to the face and prevent the occurrence of marks and bruises after a prolonged use, which will be especially beneficial to healthcare workers that wear face masks during long shifts.

'Furthermore, it has been tested on different sterilization methods - such as autoclaving, soaking in bleach or isopropanol - which can be easily performed both at hospitals and in the home. After sterilization, the mask can be reused again, thus reducing the cost of personal protection equipment (PPE).

'However, even with a huge demand for PPE, it is hard to predict if the iMasc will be successful in the competitive market - since the new mask system is still in the process of development. Furthermore, the cost of production of the new mask system might be too expensive and the quality control might be too hard to maintain for a large-scale production.'