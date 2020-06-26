Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : US petrochemical industry forced to rethink investment decisions amid COVID-19 pandemic, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 09:39pm EDT
26 Jun 2020
US petrochemical industry forced to rethink investment decisions amid COVID-19 pandemic, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

The COVID-19 outbreak and crude oil price crash have pushed petrochemical companies in the US to announce project delays. With major complexes such as Shell Beaver County Complex and Formosa St. James Parish Complex having already been affected, prevailing uncertainties and economic slowdown due to the outbreak could push companies to make more such announcements over the short-term, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

John Paul Somavarapu, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Most of the upcoming projects that have been affected are concentrated in US gulf coast states such as Texas and Louisiana and primarily involve shale gas processing. A few of the delayed projects include the Corpus Christi Polymers Project, which was scheduled for Q4 2020 and has been postponed to Q4 2021, and the Formosa Plastics Point Comfort Polyethylene project, which set to come on-stream in Q1 2020 has been delayed to Q3 2020. The industry foresees more such delays, which would have a knock-on effect to impact the progress and start-up of subsequent projects.'

The pandemic has compelled US petrochemical companies to re-evaluate their investment strategies, impacting their FID plans. Projects under early phases of development are expected to be hit hard. The FID of the PTTGC Belmont County project has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak, while CP Chem has also deferred the FID plans of its Gulf Coast Complex.

John Paul concludes: 'Petrochemical demand has been knocked down, as the end markets such as automotive, housing and construction have also experienced a decline in demand. However, some end markets such as consumer and food and medicinal packaging have maintained steady demand and avoided similar drops. Demand of key polymers in the US is expected to decrease by around 4% in 2020, and later rebound in 2021.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 01:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
06/26GLOBALDATA : Airbnb's adaptable business model and cost-cutting measures have re..
PU
06/26GLOBALDATA : US petrochemical industry forced to rethink investment decisions am..
PU
06/26GLOBALDATA : Indian skincare market to reach US$3.8bn by 2024, says GlobalData
PU
06/26GLOBALDATA : Naval forces are set to invest in littoral warfare capabilities
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 impacts Chinese telcos resulting in 3.7% decline in 2020 r..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : Despite temporary increased drug sales for most big bio/pharma comp..
PU
06/25GLOBALDATA : General insurance business in Taiwan expected to contract in 2020 d..
PU
06/24GLOBALDATA : Alzheimer's disease market to reach $12.9bn in 2028 driven by launc..
PU
06/23GLOBALDATA : Pressure growing on UK Government for auto industry stimulus, says ..
PU
06/23GLOBALDATA : Aviation recovery faces stop-start risks in Middle East, says Globa..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 072 M 2 074 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 425,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -15,8%
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 087
S&P GLOBAL INC.17.78%78 972
RELX PLC-0.66%44 743
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.11%33 274
EQUIFAX INC.19.85%20 385
WOLTERS KLUWER4.77%20 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group