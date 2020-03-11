Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : US shale supply badly hit by price war and forced to become more resilient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:00pm EDT
11 Mar 2020
US shale supply badly hit by price war and forced to become more resilient Posted in Oil & Gas

Following the WTI price fall to around US$30 per barrel due to an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Adrian Lara, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'There is no doubt the outlook is now quite difficult for indebted shale operators and although it is too early to say with accuracy which companies will be driven out of the game or into bankruptcy, the count will likely be more than in previous years. Oil break even prices for premium acreage can reach less than US$25 per barrel for some operators but once less productive acreage is included in a company's position, the price needed to remain profitable is no less than US$40 per barrel.

'With the current WTI price at US$30 per barrel and with uncertainty around how much lower the price can be, drilling activity will be significantly reduced in the short term, ultimately reducing production. For the rest of 2020 operators are to rethink their development strategies in order to reduce expenditure and focus on their best productive acreage.

'Indeed, from a micro perspective things are looking quite difficult and there will certainly be losing companies, however from a macro perspective, the US shale supply has proved that not only it rebalances as needed, but that the producers that remain tend to improve their game. This is due to the dynamism of the unconventional sector in the US where this type of external shock is spread over many players that also include the many equipment and services companies. Operators tend to demand lower prices for services hired and this helps to mitigate the negative impact.

'There is no doubt that the USL48 operators are now more challenged to manage their debt and stabilize their free cash flow, however, they can always find the way to adjust to the new reality by a mix of increasing cost efficiencies, improved technology or mergers and acquisitions (M&A) consolidation. More importantly, with available undeveloped acreage and with many operators in the US, shale supply won't go away any time soon, so whenever prices stabilize and move upwards operators' growth can resume relatively quickly.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 17:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
02:00pGLOBALDATA : US shale supply badly hit by price war and forced to become more re..
PU
01:35pGLOBALDATA : Denver-Julesburg Basin to grow production by 10% in 2020
PU
01:15pGLOBALDATA : Saudi Oil price war unlikely to have quick end
PU
03/10GLOBALDATA : Slowdown in Middle East aviation hits regional growth, says GlobalD..
AQ
03/10GLOBALDATA : Iran to dominate Middle East refining industry new-build capacity a..
PU
03/06GLOBALDATA : Electric vehicles most discussed theme among automotive influencers..
PU
03/05GLOBALDATA : Japanese hot drinks sector is forecast to reach US$23.7bn in 2023, ..
PU
03/05GLOBALDATA : Up-skilling workforce crucial to arrest job losses due to automatio..
PU
03/04Consumer Companies Up; Fed, Fiscal Stimulus Seen Offsetting Slowdown -- Consu..
DJ
03/04GLOBALDATA : India's hot drinks sector poised to grow at 10% CAGR through 2023, ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 63,9x
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,47x
EV / Sales2021 6,99x
Capitalization 1 357 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 150,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 4,35%
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-10.85%1 756
S&P GLOBAL INC.-11.18%63 186
RELX PLC-10.99%42 271
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.33%35 866
WOLTERS KLUWER-3.17%18 971
EQUIFAX INC.9.09%18 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group