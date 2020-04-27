Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Vaping top discussed trend among tobacco alternatives on Twitter in Q1 2020, finds GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 12:15am EDT
27 Apr 2020
Vaping top discussed trend among tobacco alternatives on Twitter in Q1 2020, finds GlobalData Posted in Influencer

Vaping has emerged as the most discussed trend, generating 48% of all Twitter conversations related to tobacco alternatives by leading industry experts during the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, tracked by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of Tobacco Alternatives Influencer Platform, which tracks leading industry experts and their discussions around emerging trends, insights and overviews, new fields of innovation and technology, and other popular areas on Twitter, revealed nicotine as the top discussed sub-trend among vaping conversations. This was largely led by the investigation by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health partners about association of lung injuries with nicotine vaping products.

Ankita Sinha, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'With discussion around cap on nicotine content in e-liquids and the ongoing regulatory amendments in several countries, it is not surprising that nicotine has turned out to be the most tweeted keyword among vaping conversations.'

In terms of intensity of discussions, the UK, the US, Austrailia, Canada and China emerged as the top five most mentioned locations among vaping conversations. The conversations about the UK were largley related to the fact that the UK's top public health experts asked tobacco consumers to ignore new warnings about vaping issued by WHO.

An analysis of conversation related to 'Flavors' revealed 'menthol' and 'mint' as the most mentioned flavors among vaping discussions, followed by chocolate, strawberry and ice-cream.

This is quite aligned to consumer preferences, with 47% of global e-cigarettes smokers having a high preference for mint/ menthol flavors, according to GlobalData's Q4 2019 Global Consumer Survey.

Charles A. Gardner, Director of Health Science and Technology at Foundation for a smoke-free world, was the top contributor on vaping on Twitter, followed by Edward Hubert, American editor and publisher and Gregory Conley, President of American Vaping Association. The conversations by Charles were largely focussed on the benefits of vaping, requesting states to consider roll-back of ban on vaping products.

Sinha concludes: 'The outbreak of Covid-19 is disrupting all markets, and vaping is no exception. The impact of strict lockdown on sales of vaping products, as well as the ongoing buzz around supposed linkage between Covid-19 and vaping in affecting the respiratory system has translated into Covid-19 acquiring one of the top spots in vaping related tweets.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 04:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
12:15aGLOBALDATA : Vaping top discussed trend among tobacco alternatives on Twitter in..
PU
04/24GLOBALDATA : Kirkland & Ellis leads top global M&A legal advisers in oil and gas..
PU
04/24GLOBALDATA : Shortages of CO2 due to COVID-19 to restrict beer production
PU
04/23GLOBALDATA : Final investment decision problems cause delay of first oil for Uga..
PU
04/23GLOBALDATA : Fashion failures have more chance of revival without store portfoli..
PU
04/23GLOBALDATA : Car companies have to drop financial forecasts as crisis bites
PU
04/23GLOBALDATA : Top 25 publicly trading banks saw composite market capitalization d..
PU
04/23GLOBALDATA : 23 of top 25 global technology companies by market capitalization i..
PU
04/23GLOBALDATA : Falling oil and gas prices and COVID-19 hit Australia's flourishing..
PU
04/23GLOBALDATA : Effects of negative WTI will be felt for years, says GlobalData
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,52%
P/E ratio 2020 61,9x
P/E ratio 2021 46,7x
EV / Sales2020 7,25x
EV / Sales2021 6,78x
Capitalization 1 316 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 115,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 7,62%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-13.57%1 622
S&P GLOBAL INC.3.99%68 412
RELX PLC-8.76%41 260
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.63%35 155
WOLTERS KLUWER4.18%19 390
EQUIFAX INC.-6.21%15 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group