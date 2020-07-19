Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Venezuela's oil and gas sector sees worst crisis during 2020, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 05:51pm EDT
19 Jul 2020
Venezuela's oil and gas sector sees worst crisis during 2020, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

Venezuela's oil and gas sector was already caught in a vicious cycle well before the COVID-19 outbreak created a world economic crisis. Even though there are several international companies still remaining in the country, they are not investing in any relevant manner and have minimum personnel. GlobalData Oil & Gas Analyst Adrian Lara notes that it is fair to assume that, for most of these operators, the best scenario would be to wait for a change in government that could kick-start the sector under renewed rules or laws and improve their partnership terms with PDVSA. However, the political situation in the country seems to be going nowhere in the near future, and even with a change of regime, the oil and gas sector will require many years to recover.

Lara explains: 'The country's hydrocarbon sector has suffered from chronic underinvestment for years, with noteworthy kicks including 2019, when the US Government imposed sanctions on the country's oil trade - its main source of revenue. This has effectively restricted the exporting capabilities of the country, created operational bottlenecks and left the Venezuelan Government, and its NOC PDVSA, with fewer and fewer means to invest in the sector. The outcome of all these events has been a continuous oil production decline since 2015, with a historic low output in May, reported at 570 thousand barrels per day (mbd), and with only one oil rig operating in the country.

'After the 2019 sanctions, exports to China and India somehow compensated the loss of US buyers. However, during 2020, both lower demand for crude worldwide and a tightening of sanctions have reduced export capability to its worse level to date. Lower exports have led to an increase in the storage capacity utilization of the country, which has a peak operating capacity estimated at less than 40 million barrels. In consequence, the Orinoco Belt has experienced additional production cuts. Production in this area is currently estimated at 161mbd, already three times lower than in 2019.

'As for natural gas, there were some promising projects announced to develop Venezuela's vast offshore reserves. In fact, during the last five years. negotiations between the Venezuelan government with Russia's and Trinidad and Tobago's counterparts had put these projects back on track. However, after a worsening of the political and economic climate of the country these projects are currently on hold.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 19 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 21:50:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:51pGLOBALDATA : Venezuela's oil and gas sector sees worst crisis during 2020, says ..
PU
05:51pGLOBALDATA : US hospitals alone purchase $94m PPE in H1 2020 – GlobalData ..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : Cadbury's smaller-size, same-price announcement won't fly with cons..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : British Airways decision to retire 747 fleet is expected with incre..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : Launch of new $600 videoconferencing device shows Zoom believes rem..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : forecasts light vehicles sales in India to decline by 32.6% in 2020
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : China's skincare sector to reach US$42.7bn in 2024, forecasts Globa..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : With world's most affordable COVID-19 test kit launch, India to foc..
PU
07/16GLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of crui..
PU
07/16GLOBALDATA : Malaysia's mobile services revenue to stagnate over next four years..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 108 M 2 113 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 425,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -15,8%
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 108
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.90%85 445
RELX PLC-4.96%43 706
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.36%35 110
WOLTERS KLUWER9.04%21 404
EQUIFAX INC.19.04%20 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group