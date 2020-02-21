GlobalData : Wipro's sentiments up in line with growth in digital segment revenue and AI/ML portfolio adoption, says GlobalData

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

Wipro's sentiments up in line with growth in digital segment revenue and AI/ML portfolio adoption, says GlobalData

02/21/2020
21 Feb 2020
Wipro's sentiments up in line with growth in digital segment revenue and AI/ML portfolio adoption, says GlobalData

In light of rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) portfolio, a steady fourth quarter (Q4) 2019 performance, supported by the double digit quarterly growth (year-on-year) in the consumer and digital segment revenue and the October 2019 acquisition of International TechneGroup Inc., Wipro's sentiments are on the rise, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's Company Filing Analytics Platform, which analyzes and showcases sentiments across companies and sectors by scanning through earning transcripts and filing documents, finds Wipro's overall sentiment score rose 17% during the Q4 2019, surpassing past quarter scores, reaching the highest in the last two years. In comparison, Infosys (Wipro's competitor in the 'AI for business' segment), saw its sentiments decline due to a quarter plagued by investigation and whistleblower incidents.

Wipro's digital segment has seen rapid growth in the recent years and currently accounts for 40% of the overall revenue. With AI set to influence multiple industry trends, Wipro is fueling AI investments. In January 2020, Wipro announced a US$150m fund to invest in companies focused on cybersecurity, app development, data analytics, cloud, automation and AI.

The company's strategy on data analytics and AI is paying off with the acquisition of International TechneGroup Inc., which helped Wipro in securing its future roadmap for Industry 4.0 and IoT offerings. According to CFO Jatin Dalal, the acquisition added to the company's quarter-on-quarter revenue growth (constant currency terms). This was also outlined in the Q4 2019 earnings transcript by CEO Abidali Neemuchwala, who commented that the acquisition also helped Wipro secure a new contract with a global automotive giant's subsidiary in North America, under the EngineeringNXT portfolio.

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION: Please click here for enlarged chart

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Wipro is now recognized as a leading AI consultancy, which is also testified by it receiving a top mention in The Forrester Wave: AI Consultancies report.

'Currently, the company has signed small deals for the HOLMES AI portfolio. The management is focused on expanding the 'HOLMES for business' portfolio across various industry verticals. The company has gained traction for the AI offering by successfully showcasing its value-based pricing models designed for product delivery.'

In the context of AI, Wipro signed a strategic contract with a major US-based financial services institution to formulate an effective compliance management framework while leveraging AI. Since the launch of the HOLMES portfolio (AI and ML) solutions on Amazon Web Services) in March 2019, the portfolio has seen success in gaining 280 customers as of the end of December 2019. In September 2019, Wipro signed a pivotal US$300m contract with ICICI bank, to provide an all-inclusive suite of automation products.

Bose concludes: 'The rapid growth that Wipro is seeing in the digital segment is due to clients' preference for the company's novelty AI offerings. In the coming quarters, Wipro is likely to invest in newer technologies to enhance current offerings for clients, which the management considers a priority over maintaining margins.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:11:06 UTC
