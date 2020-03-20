Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : With Roche Diagnostics coronavirus test approval India looks to delay progression to next stage, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:13am EDT
20 Mar 2020
With Roche Diagnostics coronavirus test approval India looks to delay progression to next stage, says GlobalData Posted in Medical Devices

Following the news that the the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given license to Roche Diagnostics India to conduct coronavirus tests;

Rohit Anand, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has squeezed the imports and countries across the world are rushing to secure additional stocks of test kits. Though India has lagged behind in testing the suspected Covid-19 cases, the country was quick to give Roche Diagnostic India the license to conduct coronavirus tests. India currently imports diagnostic test kits and reagents, and lack domestic manufacturing capabilities.

'GlobalData's research reveals that the Indian in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, which accounted for more than 21% of the Asia-Pacific IVD market in 2019, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5% through 2025.

'With Covid-19 cases rising day by day in India, an urgent need for coronavisrus diagnostic test kits has arisen. It is never easy to fulfil the demand for a specific test kit to diagnose such a large population and India so far has followed a restricted testing protocol. As a result, the supply of test kits is severely impacted as the demand has surged amid the outbreak.

'Allowing private companies to use Covid-19 test kits is a smart move by India. In addition, allowing both private and government labs to test patients for Covid-19 was a much needed step at this stage. With India currently in Stage 2 of the outbreak, it is essential for the government to take all precautionary measures to delay the progression to the next stage.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 04:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
12:13aGLOBALDATA : With Roche Diagnostics coronavirus test approval India looks to del..
PU
03/19GLOBALDATA : Vocus partners with Zoom as demand for remote working soars due to ..
PU
03/19GLOBALDATA : Uncertainty looms over oil and gas M&A deals landscape amidst coron..
PU
03/18GLOBALDATA : Covid-19 highlights need for reduction in dependence on Chinese aut..
PU
03/17GLOBALDATA : Key challenges and opportunities for accounting in 2020
AQ
03/16BOEING : problems mount Airbus sales stall, says GlobalData
AQ
03/16GLOBALDATA : As Boeing's problems mount Airbus sales stall
PU
03/16GLOBALDATA : Russia to drive Former Soviet Union's refining industry capacity gr..
PU
03/16GLOBALDATA : M&A activity across media industry witnesses consistent volume grow..
PU
03/13GLOBALDATA : Subsidy ban removal on onshore wind could accelerate UK's progress ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,94%
P/E ratio 2020 48,6x
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,73x
EV / Sales2021 5,34x
Capitalization 1 032 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 875,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-32.17%1 214
S&P GLOBAL INC.-16.62%47 073
RELX PLC-21.02%34 091
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-11.69%27 944
WOLTERS KLUWER-12.61%16 371
EQUIFAX INC.-11.43%15 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group