GlobalData : reveals top 10 Health & Wellness influencers in Q1 2020

An analysis of GlobalData's Health & Wellness Influencer Platform, which tracks 130 leading industry experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, has revealed nutrition and weight loss expert Lori Shemek as the top influencer in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020.

Andre Picard, health columnist at The Globe and Mail, was ranked second with an influencer score of 61 among the Health & Wellness experts, followed by dietician and nutritionist Liz Weiss with an influencer score of 55.

Among trends, 'COVID-19' emerged as the top mentioned trend among influencer discussions, followed by 'Diet' and 'Exercise'. The conversations around 'COVID-19' were largely led by preventive measures and nutritious diet tips shared by leading experts for building strong immune system to fight against this virus.

The influencer conversations about 'Diet' were focussed on building immune system during this crisis time. Some of the trending tips shared by influencers include adding garlic and mushrooms to diet, reduce sugar from diet as it reduces immune system's ability to fight, and increase intake of vitamins - D and C. The conversations around 'Exercise' were related to its health benefits which include improve blood sugar levels, longer telomeres, reduce risk of dementia, optimizing cell health and reduce inflammation among several others.