Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GlobalData : reveals top 10 airline influencers on twitter in Q4 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 12:03am EST
02 Mar 2020
GlobalData reveals top 10 airline influencers on twitter in Q4 2019 Posted in Influencer

An analysis of GlobalData's Airlines Influencer Platform, which tracks more than 180 leading global airline experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, revealed Isaac Alexander, Editor in chief at Jet City Star, as the top influencer during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019.

Jon Ostrower, Editor in chief at the Air Current, was ranked second among airline experts with an influencer score of 77. Alex Macheras, an aviation analyst, was ranked third with an influencer score of 73.

Among the companies, American Airlines Group Inc. emerged as the most discussed company among airline experts, followed by British Airways and Qatar Airways, respectively. The conversations on American Airlines Group Inc. were driven by the news that the airline has pushed the scheduled return of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft in service until April 2020.

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION - Please click this link for the chart

In Q4 2019, 'Aircraft' emerged as the top discussed trend among the industry experts, followed by 'Airfare', 'passengers' and 'airport', respectively. The conversation on Aircraft was again driven by Boeing 737 Max aircraft as the company announced suspension of 737 Max production from January 2020.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 05:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
12:03aGLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 airline influencers on twitter in Q4 2019
PU
02/27GLOBALDATA : US tops cross-border M&A list by value and volume, but lags behind ..
PU
02/27GLOBALDATA : Acquisition of Be & Cheery will solidify PepsiCo's savory snacks of..
PU
02/27GLOBALDATA : Blocked expansion of Heathrow Airport is unlikely to be the last, s..
AQ
02/26GLOBALDATA : Salesforce further strengthens its vertical-specific CRM capabiliti..
PU
02/26GLOBALDATA : Nigeria set to drive African new-build refining capacity growth by ..
PU
02/25Macy's holiday quarter beats Street, investors skeptical on strategy
RE
02/24GLOBALDATA : Almost half of UK consumers seek more eco-friendly products; A new ..
AQ
02/24GLOBALDATA : Ford's European unit points the way for Ford turnaround
PU
02/24GLOBALDATA : Final Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,42%
P/E ratio 2020 66,7x
P/E ratio 2021 50,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,78x
EV / Sales2021 7,29x
Capitalization 1 416 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 200,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-6.98%1 808
S&P GLOBAL INC.-2.61%64 829
RELX PLC-1.99%45 930
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.94%36 836
WOLTERS KLUWER2.00%19 405
EQUIFAX INC.1.37%17 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group