GlobalData : reveals top 10 airline influencers on twitter in Q4 2019

An analysis of GlobalData's Airlines Influencer Platform, which tracks more than 180 leading global airline experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, revealed Isaac Alexander, Editor in chief at Jet City Star, as the top influencer during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019.

Jon Ostrower, Editor in chief at the Air Current, was ranked second among airline experts with an influencer score of 77. Alex Macheras, an aviation analyst, was ranked third with an influencer score of 73.

Among the companies, American Airlines Group Inc. emerged as the most discussed company among airline experts, followed by British Airways and Qatar Airways, respectively. The conversations on American Airlines Group Inc. were driven by the news that the airline has pushed the scheduled return of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft in service until April 2020.

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION - Please click this link for the chart

In Q4 2019, 'Aircraft' emerged as the top discussed trend among the industry experts, followed by 'Airfare', 'passengers' and 'airport', respectively. The conversation on Aircraft was again driven by Boeing 737 Max aircraft as the company announced suspension of 737 Max production from January 2020.