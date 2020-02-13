GlobalData : reveals top 10 macroeconomic influencers on Twitter in Q4 2019

An analysis of GlobalData's Macroeconomics Influencer Platform, which tracks over 170 leading global economists and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, has revealed Simon wren-lewis, a professor of economics policy at Oxford University, as the top influencer in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019.

Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis, was ranked second among the economists with an influencer score of 96. Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, was ranked third with an influencer score of 92.

Among the companies, Bank of England has emerged as the most mentioned company, followed by The World Bank Group and Bank of France, respectively. The conversations on Bank of England was driven by the decision taken by its monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep the interest rates unchanged at 0.75%.

In Q4 2019, 'Taxes' emerged as the leading trend among the economists, followed by 'GDP' and 'Inflation', respectively. The conversations on 'Taxes' were led by the debate around fairness of the tax system as according to an analysis of tax data, America's 400 wealthiest families paid a lower tax rate than the middle class for the first time in a century.