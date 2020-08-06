Log in
GlobalData : reveals top 10 wine influencers on Twitter in Q2 2020

08/06/2020 | 10:04am EDT
06 Aug 2020
GlobalData reveals top 10 wine influencers on Twitter in Q2 2020

An analysis of GlobalData's Wine Influencer Platform, which tracks 800 leading industry experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, has identified Ken Alawine, a wine consultant, as the top influencer during the second quarter (Q2) of 2020

Ken Alawine, who actively shares his views on wine tasting and wine making process, topped with an influencer score of 79. Conrad and Drew, wine bloggers at The Wine Wankers, emerged as the next top influencer among wine experts with an influencer score of 72, followed by Wine Guru, a wine professional and wine lover, with an influencer score of 63.

Among companies, retailers like Tesco, Ocado Group, Fortnum & Mason and J Sainsbury emerged as most mentioned companies among influencer conversations on wine. As consumers seek to enjoy drinks at home due to COVID-19 restrictions, the wine sales in supermarkets and online have risen significantly, which led to conversation spike around these retailers during Q2 2020.

Food, wine lovers, wineries and wine tasting emerged as the top trends among influencer conversations. The conversations on 'wine lovers' were largely driven by the reviews shared by wine experts on new flavors and new wine brands available in the market.

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 August 2020
