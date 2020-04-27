Log in
GlobalData : reveals top ten spirits influencers on Twitter in Q1 2020

04/27/2020 | 11:37pm EDT
28 Apr 2020
GlobalData reveals top ten spirits influencers on Twitter in Q1 2020 Posted in Influencer

GlobalData's Spirits Influencer Platform, which tracks more than 700 leading global industry experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, has identified Steve Rush, spirits writer with specialisation in whisky, as the top influencer during the first quarter (Q1) of 2020.

Spirits blogger Inka Larissa was ranked second among the spirits experts with an influencer score of 78, followed by MacCocktail, spirits and food consultant, was ranked third with an influencer score of 63.

Among companies, British alcoholic beverages company Diageo emerged as the most discussed company among influencer conversations, led by company's pledge to create more than eight million bottles of hand sanitiser to help frontline healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus outbreak. Other most mentioned companies were Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory and Jose Cuervo.

'Whisky' emerged as the top mentioned topic among discussions of industry experts, followed by 'cocktails' and 'gin'. The conversations on 'whisky' were driven by the Sipping Shed Linkwood competition organized by The Whisky Wire to give away a bottle of the Sipping Shed Linkwood 11 Year old.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 03:36:59 UTC
