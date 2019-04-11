Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/11 03:59:51 pm
7.245 USD   +1.76%
10:48pGLOBALSCAPE : reg; Named Best Enterprise File Transfer Solutions Provider 2019
PU
04/01GLOBALSCAPE : Announces Unexpected Passing of CEO
PU
03/08GLOBALSCAPE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Globalscape : reg; Named Best Enterprise File Transfer Solutions Provider 2019

0
04/11/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

Globalscape is proud to announce it has been named Best Enterprise File Transfer Solutions Provider - 2019 as part of CV Magazine's 2019 Corporate Excellence Awards.

A Leader In Secure File Transfer Solutions

Enhanced File Transfer (EFT) by Globalscape, is a powerful managed file transfer (MFT) platform which provides secure data transfer solutions to businesses of all sizes. EFT empowers customers with a robust feature set, offering tools for automation, collaboration, and analysis combined with the highest levels of data security. Through on-premises, Cloud, and hybrid solutions, EFT helps thousands of businesses share data securely and reliably with multiple locations and partners.

Corporate Excellence Award winners are handpicked by CV Magazine based on comprehensive analysis of both qualitative and quantitative research over a 12-month period. The awards are designed to celebrate excellence in a number of core industries across the business landscape, highlighting those who have truly gone above and beyond to success in their endeavors, continually innovating, growing and improving. Globalscape is honored to be an award recipient.

Want to Learn More about Globalscape Enhanced File Transfer (EFT) Platform?

Contact one of our representatives or request a free trial to learn more.

Disclaimer

GlobalSCAPE Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:47:06 UTC
Chart GLOBALSCAPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew C. Goulet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Hudson Alpert Chairman
Mark C. Hood Vice President-Operations
Karen J. Young Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David L. Mann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALSCAPE, INC.58.93%122
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.44%922 123
RED HAT4.15%32 347
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.70%27 002
SPLUNK INC27.73%20 098
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.47.91%18 128
