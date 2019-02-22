Log in
Globalstar, Inc. : Earnings Call Release Notice

0
02/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) will announce its fourth quarter and annual 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call that evening at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results.

 
Details are as follows:
News Release:  

To be released on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. ET. The release will be available over the wire and from the Globalstar, Inc. website at www.globalstar.com.

 
Earnings Call:

5:00 p.m. ET

 

Investors and the media are encouraged to listen to the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.globalstar.com/corporate.

 

If you would like to participate in the live question and answer session following the Company’s conference call, please dial 1 (800) 708-4539 (US and Canada), 1 (847) 619-6396 (International) and use the participant pass code 48129163.

 
Audio Replay:   A replay of the earnings call will be available for a limited time and can be heard after 7:30 p.m. ET on February 28, 2019. Dial: 1 (888) 843-7419 (US and Canada), 1 (630) 652-3042 (International) and pass code 4812 9163#.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data services. Customers around the world in industries such as government, emergency management, marine, logging, oil & gas and outdoor recreation rely on Globalstar to conduct business smarter and faster, maintain peace of mind and access emergency personnel. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring, M2M and IoT applications. The Company's products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, the innovative satellite Wi-Fi hotspot, Simplex and Duplex satellite data modems, tracking devices and flexible service packages.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
