Globaltrans Investment : Analyst and Investor Conference Call/Webcast

02.09.19

Analyst and investor conference call / webcast

The release of the Group's financial and operational results will be accompanied by an analyst and investor conference call hosted by Valery Shpakov, CEO, and Alexander Shenets, CFO.

Date: Monday, 2 September 2019

Time: 14.00 Moscow / 12.00 London / 07.00 New York (EDT)

To participate in the conference call please dial one of the following numbers and ask to be put through to the 'Globaltrans' call:

Russia Toll Free 8 10 8002 4902044

UK toll free: 0808 109 0700

International: +44 20 3003 2666

As there will be simultaneous translation for the slide presentation, you should state whether you prefer to listen in English or Russian. During the Q&A session, all participants will hear both languages.

To access the webcast of Interim 2019 Results conference call, please use the following link:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/globaltrans20190902/

DOWNLOADS