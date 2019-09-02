Log in
Globaltrans Investment : Analyst and Investor Conference Call/Webcast

09/02/2019 | 02:42am EDT

02.09.19

Analyst and investor conference call / webcast

The release of the Group's financial and operational results will be accompanied by an analyst and investor conference call hosted by Valery Shpakov, CEO, and Alexander Shenets, CFO.

Date: Monday, 2 September 2019

Time: 14.00 Moscow / 12.00 London / 07.00 New York (EDT)

To participate in the conference call please dial one of the following numbers and ask to be put through to the 'Globaltrans' call:

Russia Toll Free 8 10 8002 4902044

UK toll free: 0808 109 0700

International: +44 20 3003 2666

As there will be simultaneous translation for the slide presentation, you should state whether you prefer to listen in English or Russian. During the Q&A session, all participants will hear both languages.

To access the webcast of Interim 2019 Results conference call, please use the following link:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/globaltrans20190902/

DOWNLOADS

Disclaimer

Globaltrans Investment plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:41:03 UTC
