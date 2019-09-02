Globaltrans Investment : Analyst and Investor Conference Call/Webcast

02.09.19
Analyst and investor conference call / webcast
The release of the Group's financial and operational results will be accompanied by an analyst and investor conference call hosted by Valery Shpakov, CEO, and Alexander Shenets, CFO.
Date: Monday, 2 September 2019
Time: 14.00 Moscow / 12.00 London / 07.00 New York (EDT)
To participate in the conference call please dial one of the following numbers and ask to be put through to the 'Globaltrans' call:
Russia Toll Free 8 10 8002 4902044
UK toll free: 0808 109 0700
International: +44 20 3003 2666
As there will be simultaneous translation for the slide presentation, you should state whether you prefer to listen in English or Russian. During the Q&A session, all participants will hear both languages.
To access the webcast of Interim 2019 Results conference call, please use the following link:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/globaltrans20190902/
