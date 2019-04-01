Globaltrans Investment : Final and Special Final Dividends

01.04.19

Globaltrans Investment PLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries the 'Company', 'Globaltrans' or the 'Group', LSE ticker: GLTR) today announces that:

The Board of Directors has proposed final and special final dividends to shareholders in respect of 2018 of a combined RUB 8.3 billion or RUB 46.5 per share/GDR[1]. Final dividend payments are subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting called for 22 April 2019. The shareholder dividend record date is set as 18 April 2019. The GDRs will be marked as ex-dividend on 17 April 2019.

The total shareholder payment in respect of 2018 will be ahead of target at RUB 16.5 billion or RUB 92.4 per share/GDR (including the already paid interim and special interim dividends and the proposed final and special final dividends), 3% higher than the total payment in respect of 2017.

[1]Global Depositary Receipt ('GDR'); Subject to shareholders' approval, final and special final dividends will be paid in USD with conversion from RUB to be executed at the official exchange rate for RUB of the Central Bank of Russia as of 19 April 2019.