Globaltrans Investment : Interim 2018 Results and Approval of Interim and Special Interim Dividends

o Empty Run Ratio for gondola cars improved to 37% (38% in H1 2017) with Total Empty Run Ratio reduced to 45% (47% in H1 2017).

o An interim dividend of RUB 3.8 billion or RUB 21.1 per ordinary share/GDR which is in line with the Group's dividend policy[1] and equates to 50% of the Group's Attributable Free Cash Flow for the first half of 2018; and o A special interim dividend of RUB 4.4 billion or RUB 24.8 per ordinary share/GDR in order to maintain the Group's efficient capital structure.

Distribution of 109% of Attributable Free Cash Flow approved in respect of first half of 2018

In this announcement, the Group has used certain measures not recognised by EU IFRS or IFRS (referred to as 'non-GAAP measures') as supplemental measures of the Group's operating performance. The management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide valuable information to readers, because they enable them to focus more directly on the underlying day-to-day performance of the Group's business. The Company also reports certain operational information to illustrate the changes in the Group's operational and financial performance during the reporting periods. Certain financial information which is derived from the management accounts is marked in this announcement with an asterisk {*}. Information (non-GAAP and operational measures) requiring additional explanation or defining is marked with initial capital letters and the explanations or definitions thereto are provided at the end of this announcement. The presentational currency of the Group's financial results is the Russian rouble ('RUB').

Globaltrans Investment PLC (the 'Company' and together with its consolidated subsidiaries 'Globaltrans' or the 'Group'), (LSE ticker: GLTR) today announces its financial and operational results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 along with the approval of interim and special interim dividends.

- TMK, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry.

- ChelPipe Group, a leading Russian manufacturer of pipe products and provider of integrated solutions for fuel and energy companies.

o Volumes to significantly increase to 70% of their freight rail transportation needs in the near term.

o Both contracts perfectly complement Globaltrans' logistics patterns.

Owned Fleet expanded in response to strong demand and new long-term contracts.

o 1,802 units (including 1,202 gondola cars, 300 petrochemical tank containers and 300 flat cars) acquired in the first six months of 2018.

o Owned Fleet increased 3% compared to the end of 2017 to 62,846 units[2].

Freight Rail Turnover and Transportation Volumes declined 6% and 5% year on year respectively due to:

o Temporary reduction in Average Rolling Stock Operated which declined 3% year on year or by 1,507 units, reflecting an intentional reduction in the number of Leased-in Fleet over the last twelve months. Higher leasing rates lead to the continued substitution of expensive leased-in gondolas by newly acquired units.

o The reduction of Leased-in Fleet was not fully offset by the purchase of 1,802 new units most of which were commissioned at the end of the first half of 2018. In addition about 2,100 units (mostly gondola cars) are expected to be purchased in the second half of 2018.

o Changed client logistics largely accounted for the 3% decline in the Average Number of Loaded Trips per Railcar. Average Distance of Loaded Trip remained relatively stable.

Strong market backdrop with continued rise in demand

Higher demand with 4% year-on-year increase in overall Russian freight rail turnover and overall transportation volumes up 3% year on year in the first six months of 2018.

Bulk cargoes drove growth with non-oil cargo market volumes up 4% year on year outpacing supply growth and supporting continued favourable pricing conditions. The net increase in overall gondola capacity (about 12,600 units or 2.5% over the first half of 2018)[3] was absorbed by rising demand.

The oil products and oil segment stabilised with market volumes unchanged year on year and the pricing environment remaining relatively stable. The market continues to benefit from the scrappage of old capacity combined with a very low level of new additions (net capacity down about 2,500 units or 1% over the first half of 2018)3.

Industry outlook and management objectives for the second half of 2018

Favourable gondola market is expected to remain a key feature subject to economic conditions. The relatively weak conditions in the oil products and oil segment are likely to continue.

Ongoing cost pressures are expected in the second half of 2018, specifically for repair and maintenance due to an increase in the number of repairs and higher prices for certain spare parts that are in short supply as well as an increase in employee benefit expense.

The management team will continue to focus on maintaining industry-leading logistics and operational efficiency along with strong cost discipline in the face of ongoing inflationary pressures. Further development of long-term client relationships remains a priority.

Globaltrans will proceed with selective, demand-based investments in line with strict return criteria.

o Acquisition of about 2,100 units (mostly gondola cars) targeted for the second half of 2018 bringing the total number for 2018 up to 3,900 units.

o Moderate demand-based organic growth with focus on gondola segment going forward.

o Investigation of both new attractive niche projects to supplement core businesses and accretive consolidation opportunities.

Prudent capital allocation to continue.

o Provided the current outlook for the sector remains broadly unchanged, Globaltrans expects the total annual dividend for 2018 (which includes final, interim and special dividends) to be about RUB 16 billion, similar to that paid in respect of 2017.

Commenting on Globaltrans' results for the first six months of 2018, CEO Valery Shpakov said:

'Even in the context of a very successful first half for the freight rail transportation market as a whole, Globaltrans delivered impressive results, maintaining its operational excellence and efficiency. Our best-in-class and reliable services enabled us to attract TMK and ChelPipe as long-term partners, adding to the existing group of blue-chip clients we work with on a similar basis. Under these five-year contracts, volumes from the two companies will increase substantially in the near term. Both have transportation requirements that fit perfectly into our operating model and, importantly, complement the Group's logistics patterns. We are delighted to have them on board.

We achieved growth across all our key financial metrics which, when combined with our tight grip on costs, drove further margin expansion. Since the start of the year we have focused on replacing increasingly expensive leased-in railcars with newly acquired gondola cars. This will continue and over the course of 2018 we expect to purchase up to 3,900 railcars of various types to strengthen our position in the growing market and support our new long-term contracts. In terms of outlook, as we move into the second half, the market environment remains favourable.'

Commenting on returns to shareholders, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer Sergey Maltsev said:

'We completed the first half of the year with excellent results. Our business continues to develop successfully and gain momentum. In response to the strong market growth and the recent expansion of our long-term contract portfolio we decided to extend our investment program for 2018, targeting gondola cars and the development of our niche petrochemical project.

The Group's robust free cash flow and low leverage continue to support our ability to provide shareholders with strong returns. Based on the good first-half financial performance, the Board approved interim and special interim dividends of RUB 8.2 billion in total. We anticipate that in the second half of the year our CAPEX will remain moderate and, provided the market remains broadly unchanged, we expect to be able to pay around RUB 16 billion in respect of the full year 2018, including these interim payments.'

