Globaltrans Investment : Interim and Special Interim Dividends Approved

28.08.18

Globaltrans Investment PLC ('The Company' or together with its consolidated subsidiaries 'Globaltrans' or 'The Group'), (LSE ticker: GLTR) today announces that:

The Board has approved a total interim payment to shareholders of RUB 8,204 million or RUB 45.9 per share/Global Depositary Receipt ('GDR'), including:

o An interim dividend of RUB 3,771 million or RUB 21.1 per ordinary share/GDR which is in line with the Group's dividend policy[1] and equates to 50% of the Group's Attributable Free Cash Flow for the first half of 2018; and

o A special interim dividend of RUB 4,433 million or RUB 24.8 per ordinary share/GDR in order to maintain the Group's efficient capital structure.

The shareholder dividend record date is set as 4 September 2018. The GDRs will be marked as ex-dividend on 3 September 2018.

The dividend will be paid in US dollars in the total amount of approximately 66.98 US cents per one ordinary share/GDR not later than 7 September 2018 with conversion executed at the Central Bank of Russia's official exchange rate for the Russian rouble as of 24 August 2018 (1 USD: 68.5259 RUB). Holders of GDRs will receive the dividend approximately three business days after the payment date.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Globaltrans is a leading freight rail transportation group with operations in Russia, the CIS and the Baltic countries. The Group's main business is the provision of freight rail transportation services. Globaltrans provides services to more than 500 customers and its key customers include a number of prominent Russian industrial groups in the metals and mining and the oil products and oil sectors.

The Group had a Total Fleet of about 66 thousand units at 30 June 2018. Universal gondola cars and rail tank cars constitute the backbone of the Group's fleet. About 95% of the Total Fleet is owned by the Group with an average age of 11 years.

In the first six months of 2018, the Group's Freight Rail Turnover (including Engaged Fleet) was 82.7 billion tonnes-km with the total revenue amounted to RUB 43.4 billion.

Globaltrans' global depositary receipts (ticker symbol: GLTR) have been listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008. Globaltrans was the first freight rail transportation group with operations in Russia to have an international listing.

To learn more about Globaltrans, please visit www.globaltrans.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Globaltrans. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may' or 'might', the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Globaltrans wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Globaltrans does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of Globaltrans, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries Globaltrans operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to Globaltrans and its operations.

[1]As per the Group's dividend policy adopted on 31 March 2017 and amended on 24 August 2018, which is available at www.globaltrans.com.