Globaltrans Investment : Interim and Special Interim Dividends Approved

09/02/2019 | 02:42am EDT

02.09.19

Globaltrans Investment PLC ('the Company' or together with its consolidated subsidiaries 'Globaltrans' or 'the Group'), (LSE ticker: GLTR) today announces that an attractive interim 2019 dividend was approved, as targeted, reflecting strong cash generation, low leverage and an intention to maintain an efficient capital structure.

  • The Board approved interim and special interim dividends for the first half of 2019 of a combined RUB 8.3 billion or RUB 46.55 per share/GDR;
  • The record date is set as 9 September 2019 with GDRs marked as ex-dividend on 6 September 2019;
  • The dividend will be paid in US dollars in the total amount of approximately 69.74086 US cents per one ordinary share/GDR not later than 20 September 2019 with conversion executed at the Central Bank of Russia's official exchange rate for the Russian rouble as of 30 August 2019 (1 USD: 66.7471 RUB). Holders of GDRs will receive the dividend approximately three business days after the payment date.

ENQUIRIES

Globaltrans Investor Relations

Mikhail Perestyuk / Daria Plotnikova

+357 25 328 860

irteam@globaltrans.com

For international media

Lightship Consulting

Laura Gilbert

+44 7799 413351

Laura.Gilbert@lightshipconsulting.co.uk

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Globaltrans. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may' or 'might', the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Globaltrans wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Globaltrans does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of Globaltrans, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries Globaltrans operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to Globaltrans and its operations.

Disclaimer

Globaltrans Investment plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:41:03 UTC
