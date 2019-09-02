Globaltrans Investment : Interim and Special Interim Dividends Approved

02.09.19

Globaltrans Investment PLC ('the Company' or together with its consolidated subsidiaries 'Globaltrans' or 'the Group'), (LSE ticker: GLTR) today announces that an attractive interim 2019 dividend was approved, as targeted, reflecting strong cash generation, low leverage and an intention to maintain an efficient capital structure.

The Board approved interim and special interim dividends for the first half of 2019 of a combined RUB 8.3 billion or RUB 46.55 per share/GDR;

The record date is set as 9 September 2019 with GDRs marked as ex-dividend on 6 September 2019;

The dividend will be paid in US dollars in the total amount of approximately 69.74086 US cents per one ordinary share/GDR not later than 20 September 2019 with conversion executed at the Central Bank of Russia's official exchange rate for the Russian rouble as of 30 August 2019 (1 USD: 66.7471 RUB). Holders of GDRs will receive the dividend approximately three business days after the payment date.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

