Globaltrans Investment : Notice of AGM to be held on 22 April 2019

0
04/01/2019 | 02:32am EDT

01.04.19

Globaltrans Investment PLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries the 'Company', 'Globaltrans' or the 'Group', LSE ticker: GLTR) today announces that the Board of Directors ('Board') of Globaltrans convened an Annual General Meeting of shareholders ('AGM') to be held on 22 April 2019 at 1:00 pm (Cyprus time) at 4 Profiti Ilia Street, 4046 Germasogeias, Limassol, Cyprus.

The main business on the agenda for the AGM is to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions:

  • To approve the Group and Company audited financial statements together with the management's and auditors' reports for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.
  • To distribute final and special final dividends in respect of 2018 in the amount of RUB 46.50 per ordinary share/Global Depositary Receipt ('GDR') or RUB 8,311 million in total in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors.
  • To appoint the members of the Board of Directors.

The notice of the AGM (including all resolutions proposed) with summary biographies of the candidates for the Board is available for viewing here.

ENQUIRIES

Globaltrans Investor Relations

Mikhail Perestyuk / Daria Plotnikova

+357 25 328 860

irteam@globaltrans.com

For international media

Lightship Consulting

Laura Gilbert

+44 7799 413351

Laura.Gilbert@lightshipconsulting.co.uk

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Globaltrans. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may' or 'might', the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Globaltrans wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Globaltrans does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of Globaltrans, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries Globaltrans operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to Globaltrans and its operations.

Disclaimer

Globaltrans Investment plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:31:14 UTC
