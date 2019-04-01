Globaltrans Investment : Notice of AGM to be held on 22 April 2019

01.04.19

Globaltrans Investment PLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries the 'Company', 'Globaltrans' or the 'Group', LSE ticker: GLTR) today announces that the Board of Directors ('Board') of Globaltrans convened an Annual General Meeting of shareholders ('AGM') to be held on 22 April 2019 at 1:00 pm (Cyprus time) at 4 Profiti Ilia Street, 4046 Germasogeias, Limassol, Cyprus.

The main business on the agenda for the AGM is to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions:

To approve the Group and Company audited financial statements together with the management's and auditors' reports for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

To distribute final and special final dividends in respect of 2018 in the amount of RUB 46.50 per ordinary share/Global Depositary Receipt ('GDR') or RUB 8,311 million in total in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

To appoint the members of the Board of Directors.

The notice of the AGM (including all resolutions proposed) with summary biographies of the candidates for the Board is available for viewing here.

