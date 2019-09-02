Globaltrans Investment : Notice of EGM to be held on 20 September 2019

02.09.19

Globaltrans Investment PLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries the 'Company', 'Globaltrans' or the 'Group', LSE ticker: GLTR) today announces that the Board of Directors ('Board') of Globaltrans convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ('EGM') to be held on 20 September 2019 at 1:00 pm (Cyprus time) at 4 Profiti Ilia Street, 4046 Germasogeias, Limassol, Cyprus.

The main business on the agenda for the EGM is to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

To appoint Vasilis P. Hadjivassiliou as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company, which will take place in 2020 with an annual gross remuneration of EUR 50 000 (fifty thousand).

Brief biography of the candidate for the Board of Directors

Vasilis P. Hadjivassiliou

Mr. Hadjivassiliou was a partner in Assurance and Advisory services in PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Cyprus, from 1990 until 2018 when he retired. During this time he also held various leadership positions with PwC, including as an elected member of the Executive Board, Head of the Limassol office as well as a number of other offices in Cyprus and, until his retirement, was a leading figure in business development.

He has extensive experience in auditing, International Financial Reporting Standards and business advisory services having served major local and international groups including entities publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange as well as in Cyprus.

Vasilis graduated from University of Manchester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

ENQUIRIES

Globaltrans Investor Relations

Mikhail Perestyuk / Daria Plotnikova

+357 25 328 860

irteam@globaltrans.com

For international media

Lightship Consulting

Laura Gilbert

+44 7799 413351

Laura.Gilbert@lightshipconsulting.co.uk

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Globaltrans. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may' or 'might', the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Globaltrans wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Globaltrans does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of Globaltrans, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries Globaltrans operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to Globaltrans and its operations.