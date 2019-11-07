Log in
GLOBALWORTH POLAND REAL ESTATE N.V.

GLOBALWORTH POLAND REAL ESTATE N.V.

(GPRP)
Globalworth Poland Real Estate N : Korean Culture Center chooses Nordic Park

11/07/2019 | 06:20am EST

The institution that promotes knowledge about South Korea has chosen the Nordic Park office building in Warsaw for the third time. The tenant has extended its 1,200 sqm lease contract for another five years.

The Korean Culture Center, which moved to the Nordic Park in 2009, is a part of the South Korean Embassy in Warsaw. The institution was established to strengthen friendly relations between Poland and Korea by bringing people closer to the language and culture of South Korea. The Center organizes a number of different events - including Warsaw Korean Film Festival, K-POP festival, and the Korean Intangible Cultural Heritage Week.

- The Nordic Park, with the Polish Bank Association, the Ech&W law firm, Baxter and the Korean Culture Center, which have been in this building for a decade, has one of the most diverse ranges of tenants in our projects. The constant popularity of Nordic Park is due to several factors. The boutique character of the building allows its users to relax from the hustle and bustle of the city, while the excellent location in the fashionable Warsaw Powiśle district is highly appreciated by employees - comments Sebastian Suchodolski, Leasing Director at Globalworth Poland which owns a building.

Nordic Park, which offers approx. 9,000 sqm, is a modern eight-storey office building featuring timeless architectural design. The building can be seen from Most Poniatkowskiego, one of the most important bridges in Warsaw, connecting the city center with the Praga district. This interesting and convenient location means it is easy to get to the center, where numerous government and financial institutions are located, including the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The Powiśle commuter train station is located directly in front of the building.

Disclaimer

Globalworth Poland Real Estate NV published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:19:03 UTC
