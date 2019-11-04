Globalworth Poland Real Estate N : acquires Chmielna 89 and Tischnera Office

The soon to be completed Chmielna 89 office building in Warsaw and Tischnera Office in Kraków are to be added to the portfolio of Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe. The office projects, both developed by Cavatina Holding S.A., will offer a total of approx. 60,000 sqm of leasable space.

'An excellent location, high levels of comfort, environmental friendliness and the potential to build a tenant community - these are the common denominators of the real estate in Globalworth's portfolio. Whether we are dealing with a mature office building or a state-of-the-art project under construction, on each occasion our decision to buy is governed by the potential to add value for our tenants. In the case of Chmielna 89, of crucial importance was the vicinity of the Warta Tower, for which we will shortly present plans for thorough modernisation. This will allow us to create a new, multi-functional facility in the very heart of Warsaw, with 60,000 sqm of space for work and leisure, and give us the opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of this part of the capital', comments Dimitris Raptis, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Globalworth, CEO at Globalworth Poland.

Łukasz Duczkowski, Head of Investments at Globalworth Poland, adds: 'The execution of this transaction confirms Globalworth's position as the most active office investor in the Polish market year-to-date, with nearly €470 million of transactions completed or secured. These two excellent assets are very complementary to our existing portfolio in Warsaw and Krakow, further consolidating our position as the country's leading office investor and landlord.'

On the completion of this transaction, Globalworth Poland's portfolio will expand to 23 properties, offering a total of over 600,000 sqm of space. The company is present in both Warsaw and other major regional cities - the Tri-City, Łódź, Wrocław, Katowice and Kraków.

Kraków is one of the cities where Globalworth is demonstrating an impressive rate of growth. After purchasing Tischnera Office, the company's Kraków-based portfolio will consist of four properties with a total area of ​​approximately 144,000 sqm. This transaction will also increase the size of the company's portfolio in Warsaw to nearly 236,000 sqm.

'Along with other commercial buildings owned by Cavatina Holding S.A., Chmielna 89 and Tischnera Office are distinguished for their outstanding architecture, excellent locations and energy-saving technological solutions. Our projects in Warsaw and Kraków have also gained recognition in domestic and foreign competitions, which makes us really proud. We believe that the quality we offer in our office investments raises the bar not only for projects implemented in the capital or large regional cities, but also commercial facilities throughout Poland. We are convinced that including our projects in the Globalworth portfolio will enrich its offer and will be well received by new users', comments Daniel Draga, Member of the Board at Cavatina Holding S.A.

Chmielna 89 is a 14-floor office building with over 25,000 sqm of leasable space. The building is of a characteristic crystal shape, within which numerous terraces with a total area of 370 sqm are planned, which will gently 'cascade' towards Chmielna Street. Chmielna 89 stands out from the surrounding buildings for it facade, which gives the impression of being light and transparent through the use of glass panels, stainless steel and aluminum.

Tischnera Office in Kraków offers nearly 34,000 sqm of space. The building was designed in the shape of an irregular hexagon, with an internal courtyard located above the garage and 10 floors above-ground. It is distinguishable for its large, cascading terraces from the 3rd floor upwards and a unique patio of over 1,000 sqm, which will be available to all users of the offices. It will contain greenery and a surface of water with fountains and walking paths.