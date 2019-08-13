Globant : Invests in Singularity University

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it has entered into a note purchase agreement with Singularity University (SU), a global community with a mission to empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to help solve humanity's grand challenges. Alongside this operation, Globant aims to leverage SU's comprehensive curricula around breakthrough technologies to further prepare its leaders and global talent for future challenges.

"Singularity University ́s public mission to prepare individuals to innovate using accelerating technologies is completely aligned to our own purpose of transforming organizations for the future,'' explained Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder. "Our team is ready to tackle the challenges that technology will bring as it increases organizations' intelligence. With this agreement, we aim to deepen our capabilities by partnering with an institution with such an innovative curricula and broad portfolio of renowned professors."

Globant's primary focus is to deliver digital and cognitive transformation to the world's most innovative and forward-looking brands. To best service such a diverse range of companies and technology challenges, Globant has structured itself into several Studios focused on mega-trends in tech, including AI, Big Data, UX, Digital Content and more. The company has built a solid global talent pool with strong knowledge in these technologies. With this operation, the organization reinforces its commitment to promoting global innovation.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to transform organizations in every aspect.

Globant has more than 9,200 professionals and we are present in 17 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines, EA and BBVA among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)

We are featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT and Stanford.

, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord (2019)

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-invests-in-singularity-university-300900450.html

SOURCE Globant