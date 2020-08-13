|
Globant : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
08/13/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Strong Performance Amidst Turbulent Macro
- Second quarter revenues of $182.7 million, up 16.0% year-over-year
- IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.26 for the second quarter
- Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.51 for the second quarter
LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $182.7 million, representing 16.0% year-over-year growth compared to the second quarter of 2019.
- IFRS Gross Profit margin was 36.3% compared to 38.5% in the second quarter of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 40.2% in the second quarter of 2019.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.1% compared to 12.3% in the second quarter of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 13.5% compared to 16.4% in the second quarter of 2019.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.26 compared to $0.36 in the second quarter of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.51 compared to $0.53 in the second quarter of 2019.
Six months ended June 30, 2020 highlights
- Revenue rose to $374.3 million, representing 23.2% year-over-year growth compared to the first six months of 2019.
- IFRS Gross Profit margin was 37.0% compared to 38.9% in the first six months of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.9% compared to 40.6% in the first six months of 2019.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.9% compared to 12.4% in the first six months of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 14.6% compared to 16.7% in the first six months of 2019.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.60, compared to $0.68 in the first six months of 2019.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.15, compared to $1.02 in the first six months of 2019.
Cash and Other Metrics for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020
- Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $404.1 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $321.6 million, from $82.5 million as of December 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, we raised approximately $301 million in net proceeds from our equity offering of 2.3 million shares, and we also repaid $50 million under our credit facility. As of June 30, 2020, we had a total amount of $75 million drawn from our credit facility.
- Globant completed the second quarter with 12,333 Globers, 11,573 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
- The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter was as follows: 72.8% from North America (top country: US), 20.8% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina) and 6.4% from Europe (top country: Spain).
- In terms of currencies, 87.0% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter were denominated in US dollars.
- During the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Globant served a total of 805 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 113 accounts with more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 97 for the same period one year ago.
- Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers represented 10.7%, 31.9% and 44.9% of second quarter revenues, respectively.
"As we start the second half of 2020, we are seeing ourselves emerge into a new world. The pandemic has already changed many aspects of our lives and I am proud of how our company continues to accompany our employees, vendors, communities and customers to evolve," said Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder. "The pandemic has sparked the need for digital transformation across many industries and regions. Organizations need to reinvent themselves in order to address new consumer needs, so this presents a unique opportunity for us. As a leader in digital and cognitive transformation we know we can be the best partners to support our clients in their journeys. We will continue to invest in our global expansion and in our expertise around the latest trends to reinforce our positioning as a pure digital player."
"We have achieved solid results while navigating a challenging environment. We delivered revenues and adjusted diluted earnings per share above our expectations. Organic recovery looks strong for the third quarter and we are very enthusiastic with gA's acquisition," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.
2020 Third quarter Outlook
Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter of 2020:
- Third quarter 2020 Revenues are estimated to be at least $203 million, or 18.5% year over year growth.
- Third quarter 2020 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 13.5%-15.5%.
- Third quarter 2020 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $0.58 (assuming an average of 40.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).
Due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the potential impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's full year financial results, Globant is not providing a full year 2020 financial outlook at this time.
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.
We have more than 12,300 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.
Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non financial assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2020, its audited consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2019 and its unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB.
Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.
Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Revenues
374,280
303,685
182,708
157,534
Cost of revenues
(235,836)
(185,616)
(116,467)
(96,889)
Gross profit
138,444
118,069
66,241
60,645
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(101,454)
(79,192)
(49,582)
(40,560)
Net impairment losses on account receivables
(3,544)
(1,075)
(1,927)
(639)
Profit from operations
33,446
37,802
14,732
19,446
Finance income
707
265
451
95
Finance expense
(5,106)
(2,335)
(2,651)
(1,267)
Other financial results, net
3,624
(3,284)
907
(1,371)
Share of results of investment in associates
(82)
—
(82)
—
Other income (expense), net
43
8
27
27
Profit before income tax
32,632
32,456
13,384
16,930
Income tax
(9,443)
(6,972)
(3,365)
(3,545)
Net income for the period
23,189
25,484
10,019
13,385
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(1,537)
(159)
567
457
- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI
(23)
27
91
(8)
- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges
(834)
433
1,235
1,315
Total comprehensive income for the period
20,795
25,785
11,912
15,149
Net income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
23,189
25,484
10,019
13,385
Net income for the period
23,189
25,484
10,019
13,385
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
20,795
25,785
11,912
15,149
Total comprehensive income for the period
20,795
25,785
11,912
15,149
Earnings per share
Basic
0.62
0.70
0.27
0.37
Diluted
0.60
0.68
0.26
0.36
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)
Basic
37,347
36,361
37,686
36,516
Diluted
38,420
37,467
38,759
37,622
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
356,869
62,721
Investments
47,205
19,780
Trade receivables
169,969
156,676
Other assets
9,294
13,439
Other receivables
20,620
19,308
Other financial assets
4,797
4,527
Total current assets
608,754
276,451
Non-current assets
Investments
—
418
Other assets
7,513
7,796
Receivables
19,416
8,810
Deferred tax assets
26,875
26,868
Investment in associates
3,694
3,776
Other financial assets
3,809
1,683
Property and equipment
87,749
87,533
Intangible assets
30,078
27,110
Right-of-use assets
70,216
58,781
Goodwill
187,925
188,538
Total non-current assets
437,275
411,313
TOTAL ASSETS
1,046,029
687,764
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
22,680
31,487
Payroll and social security taxes payable
67,000
72,252
Borrowings
1,691
1,198
Other financial liabilities
5,865
8,937
Lease liabilities
20,755
19,439
Tax liabilities
6,927
7,898
Income tax payable
5,731
4,612
Other liabilities
39
368
Total current liabilities
130,688
146,191
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
7,396
5,500
Borrowings
75,121
50,188
Other financial liabilities
1,305
1,617
Lease liabilities
48,670
41,924
Deferred tax liabilities
1,223
1,028
Provisions for contingencies
3,368
2,602
Total non-current liabilities
137,083
102,859
TOTAL LIABILITIES
267,771
249,050
Capital and reserves
Issued capital
47,505
44,356
Additional paid-in capital
473,137
157,537
Other reserves
(4,951)
(2,557)
Retained earnings
262,567
239,378
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
778,258
438,714
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,046,029
687,764
Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit
Gross Profit
138,444
118,069
66,241
60,645
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,639
2,920
2,349
1,693
Share-based compensation expense
2,328
2,453
1,207
1,010
Adjusted gross profit
145,411
123,442
69,797
63,348
Adjusted gross profit margin
38.9 %
40.6 %
38.2 %
40.2 %
Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(101,454)
(79,192)
(49,582)
(40,560)
Depreciation and amortization expense
9,897
8,527
5,003
4,108
Share-based compensation expense
10,485
6,834
5,327
3,857
Acquisition-related charges (a)
4,248
3,165
1,490
1,333
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
(76,824)
(60,666)
(37,762)
(31,262)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues
(20.5)%
(20.0)%
(20.7)%
(19.8)%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations
Profit from Operations
33,446
37,802
14,732
19,446
Share-based compensation expense
12,813
9,287
6,534
4,867
Acquisition-related charges (a)
5,040
3,534
1,878
1,588
COVID-19-related expenses (b)
3,185
—
1,469
—
Adjusted Profit from Operations
54,484
50,623
24,613
25,901
Adjusted Profit from Operations margin
14.6 %
16.7 %
13.5 %
16.4 %
Reconciliation of Net income for the period
Net income for the period
23,189
25,484
10,019
13,385
Share-based compensation expense
12,813
9,287
6,534
4,867
Acquisition-related charges (a)
5,143
3,631
1,926
1,614
COVID-19-related expenses (b)
3,185
—
1,469
—
Adjusted Net income
44,330
38,402
19,948
19,866
Adjusted Net income margin
11.8 %
12.6 %
10.9 %
12.6 %
Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Adjusted Net income
44,330
38,402
19,948
19,866
Diluted shares
38,420
37,467
38,759
37,622
Adjusted Diluted EPS
1.15
1.02
0.51
0.53
(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
(b) COVID-19 related expenses include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers' businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations.
Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Metrics
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Total Employees
9,905
11,283
11,855
12,538
12,333
IT Professionals
9,215
10,462
11,021
11,755
11,573
North America Revenues %
75.2
77.1
75.0
74.5
72.8
Latin America and Others Revenues %
16.1
17.0
20.0
19.5
20.8
Europe Revenues %
8.7
5.9
5.0
6.0
6.4
USD Revenues %
88.7
86.3
86.7
86.8
87.0
Other Currencies Revenues %
11.3
13.7
13.3
13.2
13.0
Top Customer %
10.4
11.9
11.7
11.7
10.7
Top 5 Customers %
27.2
26.1
27.0
29.1
31.9
Top 10 Customers %
41.0
38.6
38.5
41.0
44.9
Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)
585
744
822
876
805
Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)
97
104
107
112
113
