GLOBE LIFE INC.

(GL)
05/15 04:10:00 pm
68.76 USD   +2.06%
04:31pGLOBE LIFE INC. : Declares Dividend
PR
05/07GLOBE LIFE : Management's Discussion & Analysis
AQ
04/22GLOBE LIFE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Globe Life Inc. : Declares Dividend

05/15/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1875 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 6, 2020.  The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2020.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-declares-dividend-301060302.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
