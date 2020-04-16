Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Globe Life Inc.    GL

GLOBE LIFE INC.

(GL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torchmark : April 16, 2020 - Globe Life Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
Globe Life Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 16, 2020

McKinney, Texas

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release First Quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. At that time a copy of the Company's Q1 - 2020 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings. In conjunction with the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).


First Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, April 23, 2020
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:

334-777-6978

(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for 'middle income' Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies.

For additional information contact: Mike Majors, Executive Vice President -
Administration and Investor Relations
Phone: 972/569-3627
Fax: 972/569-3282
investors@globe.life
Website: https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/

Disclaimer

Globe Life Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 21:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBE LIFE INC.
05:46pTORCHMARK : April 16, 2020 - Globe Life Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnin..
PU
05:11pGLOBE LIFE INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference C..
PR
04/14GLOBE LIFE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/08GLOBE LIFE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08TORCHMARK : April 08, 2020 - Globe Life Inc. Announces Change to Virtual Webcast..
PU
04/08GLOBE LIFE INC. : Announces Change To Virtual Webcast For 2020 Annual Meeting Of..
PR
04/02GLOBE LIFE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17TORCHMARK : March 17, 2020 - Covid 19 Update
PU
03/05GLOBE LIFE INC. : Declares Dividend
PR
02/27GLOBE LIFE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 674 M
EBIT 2020 1 083 M
Net income 2020 756 M
Debt 2020 1 819 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
EV / Sales2021 2,07x
Capitalization 8 055 M
Chart GLOBE LIFE INC.
Duration : Period :
Globe Life Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBE LIFE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 92,78  $
Last Close Price 72,80  $
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry M. Hutchison Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gary L. Coleman Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Frank M. Svoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Eric McPartland Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Edward Adair Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBE LIFE INC.-23.97%8 055
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-1.09%181 689
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.82%109 288
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.13%93 418
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.95%33 366
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.77%31 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group