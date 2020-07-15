Log in
Torchmark : July 15, 2020 - Globe Life Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/15/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
Globe Life Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

July 15, 2020

McKinney, Texas

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Second Quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. At that time a copy of the Company's Q2 - 2020 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).


Second Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:

1-334-323-0501


(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for 'middle income' Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

For additional information contact: Mike Majors, Executive Vice President -
Administration and Investor Relations
Phone: 972/569-3627
Fax: 972/569-3282
investors@globe.life
Website: https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/

Disclaimer

Globe Life Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 21:55:02 UTC
